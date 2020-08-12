New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Confectionery Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899271/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper & Paperboard segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

The Confectionery Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.

Metal Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR

In the global Metal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$496.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$541.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 364-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
  • Amcor Ltd.
  • Bemis Co., Inc.
  • Berry Global, Inc.
  • Bomarko, Inc.
  • Clondalkin Group Holdings BV
  • Crown Holdings, Inc
  • DS Smith PLC
  • Huhtamaki Oyj
  • International Paper Company
  • MOD-PAC Corp.
  • Mondi Group
  • Printpack, Inc.
  • Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Stanpac
  • Tomric Systems, Inc.
  • WestRock Company




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899271/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Confectionery Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Confectionery Packaging Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Confectionery Packaging Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Plastic (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Plastic (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Plastic (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Paper & Paperboard (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Paper & Paperboard (Material) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Paper & Paperboard (Material) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Metal (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Metal (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Metal (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Flexible Packaging (Packaging) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Flexible Packaging (Packaging) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Flexible Packaging (Packaging) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 19: Rigid Packaging (Packaging) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Rigid Packaging (Packaging) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Rigid Packaging (Packaging) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Chocolate Confectionery (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 23: Chocolate Confectionery (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Chocolate Confectionery (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 25: Sugar Confectionery (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Sugar Confectionery (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Sugar Confectionery (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Gums (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Gums (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Gums (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Confectionery Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: Confectionery Packaging Market in the United States
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 32: Confectionery Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 33: United States Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: United States Confectionery Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020 to
2027

Table 35: Confectionery Packaging Market in the United States
by Packaging: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Confectionery Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Confectionery Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 41: Confectionery Packaging Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

Table 42: Canadian Confectionery Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Canadian Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Canadian Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Review by Packaging in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 45: Confectionery Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 46: Canadian Confectionery Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Confectionery Packaging Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 48: Canadian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 50: Confectionery Packaging Demand Patterns in Japan in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 51: Japanese Confectionery Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Japanese Market for Confectionery Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Confectionery Packaging Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging for the Period
2012-2019

Table 54: Japanese Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Confectionery Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 56: Japanese Confectionery Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 57: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Confectionery Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027

Table 59: Confectionery Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Chinese Confectionery Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Confectionery Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Confectionery Packaging Market by Packaging:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Confectionery Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Confectionery Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Confectionery Packaging Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Confectionery Packaging Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 68: Confectionery Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 69: European Confectionery Packaging Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Confectionery Packaging Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 71: European Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 72: Confectionery Packaging Market in Europe : Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: European Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020-2027

Table 74: Confectionery Packaging Market in Europe in US$
Million by Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 75: European Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: European Confectionery Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 77: Confectionery Packaging Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: European Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 79: Confectionery Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 80: French Confectionery Packaging Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

Table 81: French Confectionery Packaging Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Confectionery Packaging Market in France by
Packaging: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 83: French Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Confectionery Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Confectionery Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 86: French Confectionery Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 87: French Confectionery Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 88: German Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 89: Confectionery Packaging Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019

Table 90: German Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Confectionery Packaging Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 92: German Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 93: German Confectionery Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Confectionery Packaging Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: German Confectionery Packaging Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 96: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 97: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Confectionery Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027

Table 98: Confectionery Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 99: Italian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Italian Confectionery Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Confectionery Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 102: Italian Confectionery Packaging Market by Packaging:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 103: Italian Demand for Confectionery Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Confectionery Packaging Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 105: Italian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Confectionery Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 107: Confectionery Packaging Demand Patterns in the
United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 108: United Kingdom Confectionery Packaging Market Share
in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Confectionery Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Packaging for the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Confectionery Packaging Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: United Kingdom Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Confectionery Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 113: United Kingdom Confectionery Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 114: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 116: Confectionery Packaging Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

Table 117: Spanish Confectionery Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: Spanish Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Spanish Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Review by Packaging in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 120: Confectionery Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 121: Spanish Confectionery Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Confectionery Packaging Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 123: Spanish Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 124: Confectionery Packaging Market in Russia in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 125: Confectionery Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 126: Russian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Russian Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Confectionery Packaging Market in Russia by
Packaging: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 129: Russian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Russian Confectionery Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Confectionery Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 132: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Confectionery Packaging Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 134: Rest of Europe Confectionery Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 135: Confectionery Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 136: Rest of Europe Confectionery Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020-2027

Table 137: Confectionery Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Europe Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Europe Confectionery Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 140: Confectionery Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Europe Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 143: Confectionery Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Confectionery Packaging Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Confectionery Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by
Packaging: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Confectionery Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Australian Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 155: Confectionery Packaging Market in Australia:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 156: Australian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Confectionery Packaging Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Australian Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 159: Australian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Confectionery Packaging Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Australian Confectionery Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 162: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 163: Indian Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 164: Confectionery Packaging Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019

Table 165: Indian Confectionery Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Indian Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Indian Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Review by Packaging in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 168: Confectionery Packaging Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 169: Indian Confectionery Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Confectionery Packaging Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 171: Indian Confectionery Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Confectionery Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material for the Period 2020-2027

Table 173: South Korean Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 174: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Confectionery Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Packaging for the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: South Korean Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 177: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Confectionery Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: South Korean Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 180: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 182: Confectionery Packaging Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Confectionery
Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Packaging for the Period 2020-2027

Table 185: Confectionery Packaging Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Packaging for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market
Share Analysis by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Confectionery Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 189: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Confectionery Packaging Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 191: Confectionery Packaging Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Latin American Confectionery Packaging Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 193: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Confectionery Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027

Table 194: Confectionery Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Latin American Confectionery Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: Confectionery Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Confectionery Packaging Marketby
Packaging: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Confectionery Packaging in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Confectionery Packaging Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 201: Latin American Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 202: Confectionery Packaging Demand Potential in
Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 203: Argentinean Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 204: Confectionery Packaging Market in Argentina:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 205: Argentinean Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020-2027

Table 206: Confectionery Packaging Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 207: Argentinean Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: Argentinean Confectionery Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 209: Confectionery Packaging Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 210: Argentinean Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 211: Confectionery Packaging Recent Past, Current &
Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027

Table 212: Brazilian Confectionery Packaging Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019

Table 213: Brazilian Confectionery Packaging Market Share Shift
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 214: Confectionery Packaging Market in Brazil by
Packaging: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 215: Brazilian Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 216: Brazilian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: Confectionery Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 218: Brazilian Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 219: Brazilian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

MEXICO
Table 220: Mexican Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 221: Confectionery Packaging Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019

Table 222: Mexican Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: Confectionery Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 224: Mexican Confectionery Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging: 2012-2019

Table 225: Mexican Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 226: Confectionery Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 227: Mexican Confectionery Packaging Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 228: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Confectionery Packaging Market in Rest of Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 230: Confectionery Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Confectionery Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Confectionery Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020 to
2027

Table 233: Confectionery Packaging Market in Rest of Latin
America by Packaging: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Confectionery Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Confectionery Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 236: Confectionery Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 237: Confectionery Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Confectionery Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 239: Confectionery Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 240: The Middle East Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 241: The Middle East Confectionery Packaging Market in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 242: Confectionery Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2012-2019

Table 243: The Middle East Confectionery Packaging Market
Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 244: The Middle East Confectionery Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2020 to
2027

Table 245: The Middle East Confectionery Packaging Historic
Marketby Packaging in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 246: Confectionery Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Packaging for 2012,2020,
and 2027

Table 247: The Middle East Confectionery Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 248: Confectionery Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 249: The Middle East Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Confectionery Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027

Table 251: Confectionery Packaging Demand Patterns in Iran in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019

Table 252: Iranian Confectionery Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 253: Iranian Market for Confectionery Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 254: Confectionery Packaging Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging for the Period
2012-2019

Table 255: Iranian Confectionery Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Confectionery Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 257: Iranian Confectionery Packaging Market in US$

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899271/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001