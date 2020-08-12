New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Fiber Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899267/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Synthetic Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$582.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $685.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Concrete Fiber market in the U.S. is estimated at US$685.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$903.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Glass Fiber Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Glass Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$435.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$647.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$554.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABC Polymer Industries, LLC

BASF SE

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Fibercon International Inc.

FORTA Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

Helix Steel

NV Bekaert SA

Nycon Corporation

Owens Corning

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Reliance Industries Limited

Sika AG

The Euclid Chemical Company

UltraTech Cement Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899267/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Concrete Fiber Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Concrete Fiber Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Concrete Fiber Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Concrete Fiber Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Synthetic Fiber (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Synthetic Fiber (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Synthetic Fiber (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Steel Fiber (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Steel Fiber (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Steel Fiber (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Glass Fiber (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Glass Fiber (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Glass Fiber (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Natural Fiber (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Natural Fiber (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Natural Fiber (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Basalt Fiber (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Basalt Fiber (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Basalt Fiber (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Transport Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Transport Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Transport Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Mining & Tunnel (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mining & Tunnel (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Mining & Tunnel (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Industrial Flooring (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial Flooring (End-Use Industry) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Industrial Flooring (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Concrete Fiber Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Concrete Fiber Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Concrete Fiber Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Concrete Fiber Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Concrete Fiber Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Concrete Fiber Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Concrete Fiber Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Concrete Fiber Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Concrete Fiber: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Concrete Fiber Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Concrete

Fiber in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Concrete Fiber Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 51: Concrete Fiber Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Concrete Fiber Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Concrete Fiber Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Concrete Fiber Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Concrete Fiber in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Concrete Fiber Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Concrete Fiber Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Concrete Fiber Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Concrete Fiber Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Concrete Fiber Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Concrete Fiber Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Concrete Fiber Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 65: Concrete Fiber Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Concrete Fiber Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Concrete Fiber Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Concrete Fiber Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Concrete Fiber Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Concrete Fiber Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Concrete Fiber Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Concrete Fiber Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Concrete Fiber Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Concrete Fiber Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Concrete Fiber Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Concrete Fiber Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Concrete Fiber Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Concrete Fiber in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Concrete Fiber Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Concrete Fiber: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Concrete Fiber Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Concrete Fiber in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Concrete Fiber Market in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 90: Concrete Fiber Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Concrete Fiber Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Concrete Fiber Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Concrete Fiber Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Concrete Fiber Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Concrete Fiber Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Concrete Fiber Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Concrete Fiber Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Concrete Fiber Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Concrete Fiber Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 107: Concrete Fiber Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Concrete Fiber Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Concrete Fiber Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Concrete Fiber Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Concrete Fiber Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Concrete Fiber Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Concrete Fiber Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Concrete Fiber Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 123: Concrete Fiber Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Concrete Fiber Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Concrete Fiber Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Concrete Fiber Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Concrete Fiber Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Concrete Fiber Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Concrete Fiber Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Concrete Fiber Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Concrete Fiber Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Concrete Fiber Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 135: Concrete Fiber Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Concrete Fiber:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Concrete Fiber Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Concrete Fiber in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 141: Concrete Fiber Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Concrete Fiber Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Concrete Fiber Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Concrete Fiber Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Concrete Fiber Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Concrete Fiber Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Concrete Fiber Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Concrete Fiber in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Concrete Fiber Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Concrete Fiber Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Concrete Fiber Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 155: Concrete Fiber Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Concrete Fiber Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Concrete Fiber Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Concrete Fiber Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Concrete Fiber Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Concrete Fiber Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Concrete Fiber Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Concrete Fiber Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Concrete Fiber Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 168: Concrete Fiber Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Concrete Fiber Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Concrete Fiber Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Concrete Fiber Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Concrete Fiber Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Concrete Fiber Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Concrete Fiber Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Concrete Fiber Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Concrete Fiber Historic Marketby

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Concrete Fiber Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Concrete Fiber Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Concrete Fiber Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Concrete Fiber: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Concrete Fiber Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Concrete

Fiber in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Concrete Fiber Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 189: Concrete Fiber Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Concrete Fiber Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Concrete Fiber Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 194: Concrete Fiber Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Concrete Fiber Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Concrete Fiber Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Concrete Fiber Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Concrete Fiber in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Concrete Fiber Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Concrete Fiber Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Concrete Fiber Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Concrete Fiber Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Concrete Fiber Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Concrete Fiber Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 207: Concrete Fiber Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Concrete Fiber Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Concrete Fiber Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Concrete Fiber Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Concrete Fiber Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Concrete Fiber Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 213: Concrete Fiber Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Concrete Fiber Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Concrete Fiber Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Concrete Fiber Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Concrete Fiber Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Concrete Fiber Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899267/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001