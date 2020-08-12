New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CNG Tanks/Cylinders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899239/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$316.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $373.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The CNG Tanks/Cylinders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$373.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$529.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Carbon Fiber Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR



In the global Carbon Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$531.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$949.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$337.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AVANCO GmbH

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

Faber Industrie Spa

Hexagon Composites ASA

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc.

Ullit SA

Worthington Industries







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

CNG Tank/Cylinder: a Prelude

Growth Forecasts Remain Robust for CNG Tank/Cylinder Market

Rapidly Evolving Image of CNG as The Fuel Of The Future

Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline,

Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill

Gas

Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and

Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and

Coal

Steady Escalation in CNG Vehicle Sales Creates Fertile Environment

China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Italy, and Argentina Drive

Momentum in NGV Sector Worldwide

Number of NGV Vehicles in Operation Worldwide by Region (as of

April 2019)

Sizeable Investments in Refuelling Infrastructure Elevate Image

of NGVs

Number of NGV Stations in Operation Worldwide by Region (as of

April 2019)

Total Number of NGV Stations in Operation Worldwide for Years

2015 through 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

CNG Tank/Cylinder Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Type 3 Cylinders, Featuring Metal Liner with Composite

Overwrap, Sense Robust Opportunities

Type 4 All-Composite Metal-Free CNG Vessels Make Big Gains

Type 5 Liner-Less Pressure Vessels Gear Up to Disrupt the Market

Type 4 Vs. Type 5 CNG Cylinders: Diesel Gallon Equivalent (DGE)

Capacity Comparison

Type 1 & Type 2 Cylinders Remain in Contention

Carbon Fiber Emerges as Material of Choice in CNG Tank

Construction

Glass Fiber Material Seeks Major Role

Light Vehicles Remain the Largest Consumer of CNG Cylinders

Heavy Duty Vehicles Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

CNG Conversions Spur Growth Momentum

Conversion Opportunity Across Diverse Vehicle Types

Rising Interest in Supplementing Diesel Engine with CNG: A Key

Driver

Opportunities Rife in Inspection and Maintenance Service Verticals



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

