4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$316.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $373.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The CNG Tanks/Cylinders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$373.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$529.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Carbon Fiber Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
In the global Carbon Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$531.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$949.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$337.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
CNG Tank/Cylinder: a Prelude
Growth Forecasts Remain Robust for CNG Tank/Cylinder Market
Rapidly Evolving Image of CNG as The Fuel Of The Future
Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
WTW Greenhouse Gas Emissions (in gm CO2eq/MJ) for Gasoline,
Diesel, CNG, LNG, CNG from Landfill Gas, and LNG from Landfill
Gas
Pounds of Air Pollutants (CO2, CO, NOx, SO2, Particulates, and
Mercury) Per Billion BTUs of Energy for Natural Gas, Oil, and
Coal
Steady Escalation in CNG Vehicle Sales Creates Fertile Environment
China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Italy, and Argentina Drive
Momentum in NGV Sector Worldwide
Number of NGV Vehicles in Operation Worldwide by Region (as of
April 2019)
Sizeable Investments in Refuelling Infrastructure Elevate Image
of NGVs
Number of NGV Stations in Operation Worldwide by Region (as of
April 2019)
Total Number of NGV Stations in Operation Worldwide for Years
2015 through 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares
CNG Tank/Cylinder Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Type 3 Cylinders, Featuring Metal Liner with Composite
Overwrap, Sense Robust Opportunities
Type 4 All-Composite Metal-Free CNG Vessels Make Big Gains
Type 5 Liner-Less Pressure Vessels Gear Up to Disrupt the Market
Type 4 Vs. Type 5 CNG Cylinders: Diesel Gallon Equivalent (DGE)
Capacity Comparison
Type 1 & Type 2 Cylinders Remain in Contention
Carbon Fiber Emerges as Material of Choice in CNG Tank
Construction
Glass Fiber Material Seeks Major Role
Light Vehicles Remain the Largest Consumer of CNG Cylinders
Heavy Duty Vehicles Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
CNG Conversions Spur Growth Momentum
Conversion Opportunity Across Diverse Vehicle Types
Rising Interest in Supplementing Diesel Engine with CNG: A Key
Driver
Opportunities Rife in Inspection and Maintenance Service Verticals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
