New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CNC Machine Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899238/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lathes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mills segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The CNC Machine Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Grinders Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Grinders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ace Micromatic Group

Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation

Amada Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

Amera-Seiki

BYJC-OKUMA (Beijing) Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

DMG Mori AG

Doosan Corporation

Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

Enshu USA Corporation

Fair Friend Enterprise Group

FANUC Corporation

Gebr. HELLER Maschinenfabrik GmbH

GF Machining Solutions Management SA

Haas Automation, Inc.

Hardinge, Inc.

HMT Ltd.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Hyundai WIA Corporation

Jiuh-Yeh Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation

Kennametal Inc.

Kiwa Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Maco Corporation India Pvt., Ltd.

Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd.

Matsuura Machinery Corporation

Micromatic Grinding Technologies Ltd.

OKK Corporation

Sandvik AB

Shenyang Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

SISTER MACHINE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

SNK America, Inc.

Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yama Seiki USA, Inc.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Yeong Chin Machinery Industries Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899238/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

CNC Machine Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: CNC Machine Tools Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: CNC Machine Tools Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Lathes (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Lathes (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Lathes (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mills (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mills (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mills (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Grinders (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Grinders (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Grinders (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (Industry Vertical) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (Industry Vertical) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (Industry Vertical) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automobile (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Automobile (Industry Vertical) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Automobile (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Electronics (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Electronics (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Electronics (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Industrial Machinery (Industry Vertical) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Industrial Machinery (Industry Vertical) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Machinery (Industry Vertical) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US CNC Machine Tools Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: CNC Machine Tools Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States CNC Machine Tools Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: CNC Machine Tools Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: CNC Machine Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian CNC Machine Tools Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: CNC Machine Tools Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical

for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for CNC Machine Tools: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: CNC Machine Tools Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CNC

Machine Tools in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese CNC Machine Tools Market in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 48: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese CNC Machine Tools Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese CNC Machine Tools Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for CNC Machine Tools in US$ Million

by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: CNC Machine Tools Market Review in China in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European CNC Machine Tools Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European CNC Machine Tools Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: CNC Machine Tools Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European CNC Machine Tools Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: CNC Machine Tools Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European CNC Machine Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 62: CNC Machine Tools Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: CNC Machine Tools Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: CNC Machine Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 68: French CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 69: French CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 70: CNC Machine Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: CNC Machine Tools Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German CNC Machine Tools Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 75: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian CNC Machine Tools Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian CNC Machine Tools Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for CNC Machine Tools in US$ Million

by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: CNC Machine Tools Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for CNC Machine Tools: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: CNC Machine Tools Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CNC

Machine Tools in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom CNC Machine Tools Market in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 87: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: CNC Machine Tools Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish CNC Machine Tools Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: CNC Machine Tools Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical

for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: CNC Machine Tools Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian CNC Machine Tools Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: CNC Machine Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: CNC Machine Tools Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe CNC Machine Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 104: CNC Machine Tools Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: CNC Machine Tools Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: CNC Machine Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific CNC Machine Tools Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: CNC Machine Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific CNC Machine Tools Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Industry Vertical for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: CNC Machine Tools Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian CNC Machine Tools Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: CNC Machine Tools Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian CNC Machine Tools Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 120: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: CNC Machine Tools Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian CNC Machine Tools Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: CNC Machine Tools Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical

for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: CNC Machine Tools Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean CNC Machine Tools Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: CNC Machine Tools Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean CNC Machine Tools Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 132: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for CNC Machine Tools:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: CNC Machine Tools Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for CNC Machine Tools in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific CNC Machine Tools Market in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 138: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American CNC Machine Tools Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: CNC Machine Tools Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American CNC Machine Tools Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American CNC Machine Tools Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American CNC Machine Tools Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for CNC Machine Tools in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: CNC Machine Tools Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: CNC Machine Tools Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean CNC Machine Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 152: CNC Machine Tools Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: CNC Machine Tools Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: CNC Machine Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 160: CNC Machine Tools Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: CNC Machine Tools Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican CNC Machine Tools Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 165: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America CNC Machine Tools Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: CNC Machine Tools Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America CNC Machine Tools Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: CNC Machine Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: CNC Machine Tools Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East CNC Machine Tools Historic Marketby

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: CNC Machine Tools Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East CNC Machine Tools Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: CNC Machine Tools Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for CNC Machine Tools: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: CNC Machine Tools Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CNC

Machine Tools in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian CNC Machine Tools Market in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 186: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Shift in Iran by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: CNC Machine Tools Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli CNC Machine Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 191: CNC Machine Tools Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli CNC Machine Tools Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian CNC Machine Tools Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: CNC Machine Tools Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian CNC Machine Tools Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for CNC Machine Tools in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: CNC Machine Tools Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: CNC Machine Tools Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates CNC Machine Tools Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: CNC Machine Tools Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates CNC Machine Tools Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 204: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: CNC Machine Tools Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East CNC Machine Tools Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East CNC Machine Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: CNC Machine Tools Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East CNC Machine Tools Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 210: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African CNC Machine Tools Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: CNC Machine Tools Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African CNC Machine Tools Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: CNC Machine Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: CNC Machine Tools Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 39

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899238/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001