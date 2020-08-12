BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riccardo Richard Sánchez discovered how to make more money as a waiter by practicing professional techniques that he had learned by observing other waiters that were not making much money. He shares his discovery in “How to Increase Your Tips Waiting Table” (published by Trafford Publishing in May 2013) and shows waiters and waitresses how to increase their performance waiting tables to help them earn more money in tips through his “Full Service Method.”

Set for a new marketing campaign, this book is about the best etiquette, culture and the most desirable mannerisms for waiting tables in any restaurant. It contains valuable information that should be known by waiters and waitresses and by restaurant managers and owners who want to increase their cash flow while providing a pleasing and satisfactory professional service that will assure a continuous inflow of return customers.

“If you want to increase your cash flow, reading this book will put you in the right track. Read it. Study it, and study it again, and then again, then test yourself with the checklist at the end of the book. Apply its method and guidelines and you will increase your income. It may even double or triple your income because all the information here has been tested and proven,” Sánchez says. “It works very well. It has worked for me, for my family and for many of my friends, male and female, young and older. It will work for you too. Learn it, apply it and you’ll be smiling every day at the bank as I have.”

Covering every angle — the initial greeting, attire, a smooth presentation and relationship building, “How to Increase Your Tips Waiting Table” aims to help waiters shed bad habits and acquire new behaviors that can put more money in their pockets. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Increase-Your-Tips-Waiting-Tables/dp/1466980222.

About the Author

Riccardo Richard Sánchez earned a bachelor’s degree in literature and creative writing from the University of California in Santa Cruz. A writer and professional waiter, he teaches the art of waiting tables from personal experience and the experience of others who have succeeded in the business.





