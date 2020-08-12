New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CMOS Image Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899235/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.4% over the period 2020-2027. CMOS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 13.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The CMOS Image Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899235/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Image Sensors: An Introductory Prelude
World Image Sensors Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Sensor Type
CMOS Image Sensors Rise to Deliver Best-in-Class Image Sensing
Capabilities
Offering Better Alternative to CCD, CMOS Image Sensors Evolve
as the Largest Category
Robust Growth on the Cards for CMOS Image Sensors Market
Digital Camera Revolution: Cornerstone for Present and Future
Growth of the Market
Indispensable Role of Digital Photography in Consumer,
Commercial and Industrial Domains Poised to Sustain Market
Momentum
Continued Evolution in Digital Camera Capabilities Seeks
Progressive Improvements in CMOS Technology
Global Competitor Market Shares
CMOS Image Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Smartphone as Indispensable Technology for 21st Century
Humans Alters Market Dynamics in the CMOS Image Sensors Domain
A Note on Camera Phone Enhancements Over the Years
Further Improvements on the Cards for Smartphone Camera
Smartphone Ownership Rate as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users
in Select Countries (Q4 2018)
Automotive Industry: The New Growth Vertical for CMOS Image
Sensors
A Look into Key Camera Types for Automotive Vehicles
ADAS Spurs Image Sensor Deployments
Percentage (%) Breakdown of Vehicular Image Sensor Deployments
by Camera Location
Self Driving Cars to Trigger Next Wave of Growth in Automotive
CMOS Image Sensors Market
Mainstream Role of CCTV in Monitoring & Surveillance Spurs
Demand for CCTV CMOS Sensors
Ongoing Emphasis on ?Smart City?, where CCTV is an Important
Component, to Steer Spectacular Growth
Advanced Industrial Cameras, Equipped with Robust Image
Sensors, Come to Fore Addressing the Critical Requirements of
Modern Production Processes
CMOS Image Sensors Eye Novel Opportunities in Smart Factory &
Industry 4.0 Environments
A Review of Prominent Industrial Camera Technologies
Medical Imaging: Niche Application Segment
CMOS Image Sensors Poised to Make Big Splash in the Machine
Vision Realm
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: CMOS Image Sensors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: CMOS Image Sensors Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: CMOS (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: CMOS (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: CMOS (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Technologies (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Consumer Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Security & Surveillance (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Security & Surveillance (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Security & Surveillance (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US CMOS Image Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: CMOS Image Sensors Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 23: United States CMOS Image Sensors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 24: United States CMOS Image Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States CMOS Image Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: CMOS Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: CMOS Image Sensors Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian CMOS Image Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for CMOS Image
Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese CMOS Image Sensors Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CMOS
Image Sensors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese CMOS Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: CMOS Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Chinese CMOS Image Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: CMOS Image Sensors Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for CMOS Image Sensors in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: CMOS Image Sensors Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European CMOS Image Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European CMOS Image Sensors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European CMOS Image Sensors Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: European CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: European CMOS Image Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: French CMOS Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: French CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: French CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: CMOS Image Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: German CMOS Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: German CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German CMOS Image Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: CMOS Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian CMOS Image Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for CMOS Image Sensors in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: CMOS Image Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for CMOS
Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: CMOS Image Sensors Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom CMOS Image Sensors Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
CMOS Image Sensors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom CMOS Image Sensors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: CMOS Image Sensors Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spanish CMOS Image Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: CMOS Image Sensors Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Russian CMOS Image Sensors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian CMOS Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: CMOS Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe CMOS Image Sensors Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe CMOS Image Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe CMOS Image Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: CMOS Image Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australian CMOS Image Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Australian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian CMOS Image Sensors Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: CMOS Image Sensors Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: CMOS Image Sensors Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indian CMOS Image Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: CMOS Image Sensors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: CMOS Image Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: CMOS Image Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
CMOS Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 125: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensors Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for CMOS Image Sensors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensors Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American CMOS Image Sensors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American CMOS Image Sensors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: CMOS Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Latin American CMOS Image Sensors Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for CMOS Image Sensors in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: CMOS Image Sensors Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American CMOS Image Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean CMOS Image Sensors Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Argentinean CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Argentinean CMOS Image Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Brazilian CMOS Image Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: CMOS Image Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexican CMOS Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican CMOS Image Sensors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: CMOS Image Sensors Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Rest of Latin America CMOS Image Sensors Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America CMOS Image Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America CMOS Image Sensors Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: CMOS Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East CMOS Image Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: CMOS Image Sensors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East CMOS Image Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East CMOS Image Sensors Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: CMOS Image Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East CMOS Image Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: The Middle East CMOS Image Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: CMOS Image Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East CMOS Image Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for CMOS Image
Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian CMOS Image Sensors Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CMOS
Image Sensors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian CMOS Image Sensors Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli CMOS Image Sensors Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Israeli CMOS Image Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Israeli CMOS Image Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: CMOS Image Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Saudi Arabian CMOS Image Sensors Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for CMOS Image Sensors in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: CMOS Image Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian CMOS Image Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: CMOS Image Sensors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates CMOS Image Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: CMOS Image Sensors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates CMOS Image Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Rest of Middle East CMOS Image Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 197: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East CMOS Image Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: CMOS Image Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East CMOS Image Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: CMOS Image Sensors Market in US$ Million in Africa
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: African CMOS Image Sensors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 204: African CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African CMOS Image Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: CMOS Image Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: CMOS Image Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899235/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: