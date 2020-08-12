ALK upgrades earnings outlook (unaudited)
ALK’s overall sales in the Q2 low-season were in line with expectations given the COVID-19 pandemic, with tablet sales up 25%. Sublingual, home-based treatments in Europe and International markets were resilient to the impact of the pandemic, whereas sales of SCIT products, and sales in the USA, were most affected. In Q2, ALK saw earnings increase by 213% on the back of savings and delayed R&D expenditure.
Q2 2020 highlights
Update on the effects of COVID-19
2020 financial outlook
In light of the results for the first half of 2020 and the ongoing effects of COVID-19, ALK is updating its financial outlook for 2020 and upgrading EBITDA and cash flow forecasts. ALK’s working assumption is that, during H2, the majority of markets will recover so that allergy patients are once again able and willing to visit healthcare professionals. ALK also expects that market conditions in the USA are likely to remain challenging over the short term. As a result:
