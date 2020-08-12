New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CMOS Camera Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899234/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 5MP & Lower, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 8MP segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR



The CMOS Camera Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 13.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.



13MP & Higher Segment to Record 20% CAGR



In the global 13MP & Higher segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 21.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cowell E Holdings Inc.

Huiber Vision Technology Co., Ltd.

LG Innotek

Lite-On Technology Corporation

Primax Electronics Ltd.

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited

Sharp Corporation

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Systems Engineering & Management Company (SEMCO)

Truly Opto-electronics Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899234/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

CMOS Camera Module Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: CMOS Camera Modules Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: CMOS Camera Modules Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: 5MP & Lower (Pixel) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: 5MP & Lower (Pixel) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: 5MP & Lower (Pixel) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: 8MP (Pixel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: 8MP (Pixel) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: 8MP (Pixel) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: 13MP & Higher (Pixel) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: 13MP & Higher (Pixel) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: 13MP & Higher (Pixel) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Consumer Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US CMOS Camera Module Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: CMOS Camera Modules Market in the United States by

Pixel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Breakdown by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States CMOS Camera Modules Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: CMOS Camera Modules Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Review

by Pixel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Pixel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian CMOS Camera Modules Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for CMOS Camera Modules: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Pixel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis by

Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CMOS

Camera Modules in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese CMOS Camera Modules Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese CMOS Camera Modules Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Pixel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese CMOS Camera Modules Market by Pixel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for CMOS Camera Modules in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: CMOS Camera Modules Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European CMOS Camera Module Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European CMOS Camera Modules Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020-2027



Table 50: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Pixel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown

by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European CMOS Camera Modules Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: CMOS Camera Modules Market in France by Pixel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 57: French CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis by

Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: CMOS Camera Modules Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 63: German CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown by

Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German CMOS Camera Modules Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian CMOS Camera Modules Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Pixel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian CMOS Camera Modules Market by Pixel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for CMOS Camera Modules in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: CMOS Camera Modules Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for CMOS Camera Modules: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Pixel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: CMOS Camera Modules Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Analysis by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

CMOS Camera Modules in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom CMOS Camera Modules Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Review by

Pixel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Pixel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish CMOS Camera Modules Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Russia by Pixel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown by

Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian CMOS Camera Modules Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: CMOS Camera Modules Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020-2027



Table 92: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Pixel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Breakdown by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe CMOS Camera Modules Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Asia-Pacific by Pixel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Analysis by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: CMOS Camera Modules Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Breakdown by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian CMOS Camera Modules Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Review by

Pixel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: CMOS Camera Modules Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Pixel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian CMOS Camera Modules Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: CMOS Camera Modules Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: CMOS Camera Modules Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 120: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: CMOS Camera Modules Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for CMOS Camera Modules:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Pixel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific CMOS Camera Modules Market

Share Analysis by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for CMOS Camera Modules in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific CMOS Camera Modules Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American CMOS Camera Modules Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American CMOS Camera Modules Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American CMOS Camera Modules Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Pixel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American CMOS Camera Modules Marketby Pixel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for CMOS Camera Modules in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: CMOS Camera Modules Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020-2027



Table 140: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Pixel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Breakdown by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean CMOS Camera Modules Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Brazil by Pixel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis

by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: CMOS Camera Modules Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown

by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican CMOS Camera Modules Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America CMOS Camera Modules Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Rest of Latin America

by Pixel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America CMOS Camera Modules Market

Share Breakdown by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America CMOS Camera Modules Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: CMOS Camera Modules Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: CMOS Camera Modules Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East CMOS Camera Modules Historic

Marketby Pixel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: CMOS Camera Modules Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Pixel for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 169: The Middle East CMOS Camera Modules Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: CMOS Camera Modules Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for CMOS Camera Modules: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Pixel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis by

Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CMOS

Camera Modules in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian CMOS Camera Modules Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020-2027



Table 179: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Pixel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown

by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli CMOS Camera Modules Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian CMOS Camera Modules Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Pixel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: CMOS Camera Modules Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian CMOS Camera Modules Market by Pixel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for CMOS Camera Modules in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: CMOS Camera Modules Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: CMOS Camera Modules Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Pixel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates CMOS Camera Modules Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 192: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: CMOS Camera Modules Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates CMOS Camera Modules Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Pixel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East CMOS Camera Modules Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Pixel: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East CMOS Camera Modules Market Share

Breakdown by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East CMOS Camera Modules Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African CMOS Camera Modules Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Pixel: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: CMOS Camera Modules Market in Africa by Pixel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown

by Pixel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African CMOS Camera Modules Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: CMOS Camera Modules Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: CMOS Camera Modules Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899234/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001