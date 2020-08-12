Oslo, Norway (12 August 2020) - TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, today announced Voyager 3D - a new multi-client U.S. onshore 3D seismic survey within the Powder River Basin.

Voyager 3D, located in Johnson County, Wyoming, will encompass approximately 555 square kilometers. The high-resolution survey is ideally situated in the high potential trend to the north of the basin, where the prospective stratigraphic section of stacked reservoirs exceeds 5,000 feet in thickness. Unconventional targets include two world-class source rocks, the Niobrara and Mowry, along with numerous historically productive formations including the upper and lower Cretaceous sandstones and the Pennsylvanian, that are now being exploited successfully with unconventional technologies.

Permitting activities will commence this year with recording of data expected to complete in December 2021 and final products available in Q2 2022. The data will be processed by TGS utilizing its modern onshore imaging technology to provide clients with greater reservoir understanding. The Voyager 3D survey is complemented by TGS' extensive geologic products, which include a fully interpreted regional basin stratigraphic model that is analytics-ready, derived from a vast library of high-quality well data. More than 41,000 LAS logs, 38,700 ARLAS, and over 145,000 raster logs are immediately available for the Powder River Basin.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said, "While we are being very selective with respect to new onshore investments in the market, the Voyager 3D project is a good example of a project that checks all boxes with respect to the geology, activity, economics and customer support. This project, which is our second in the Powder River Basin, will allow our customers to de-risk their development activities, helping them to generate value in a challenging market.”

This project is supported by industry funding.

