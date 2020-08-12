Solar performed well in Q2 despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. We reiterate our original EBITA guidance for 2020.
CEO Jens Andersen says:
"Solar’s agile and digital business model has proved itself during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been able to serve our customers and maintain our delivery performance, and we will continue to invest in our digital transformation.
We continue our journey towards improved profitability, delivering a 35% EBITA increase in Q2 despite a lower revenue compared to Q2 2019.
We are pleased to reiterate our original EBITA guidance despite the fact that we expect a quarter of a billion Danish kroner lower revenue in H2 2020 compared to H2 2019. We owe this to our gross profit margin initiatives, efficiency gains and cost containment.”
Key financial messages
|Financial highlights
(DKK million)*
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|H1 2020
|H1
2019
|Revenue
|2,745
|2,868
|5,790
|5,825
|EBITA
|81
|60
|178
|140
|Cash flow from operating activities
|282
|-17
|239
|-149
|Financial ratios (%)
|Organic growth adj. for number of working days
|-1.6
|5.6
|0.0
|5.6
|EBITA margin
|3.0
|2.1
|3.1
|2.4
|Net working capital, period-end/revenue (LTM)
|11.9
|12.9
|11.9
|12.9
|Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times
|1.5
|2.6
|1.5
|2.6
|* Due to the divestment of our Norwegian training business, STI, in Q1 2019, 2019 and 2020 figures in this announcement relate to our continuing operations.
Q2 2020 Revenue
Q2 2020 EBITA
BIMobject valuation
2020 outlook
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we see an increased risk in the market outlook for 2020 compared to 2019. The new guidance for 2020 in the table below is based on the main assumption that no new significant resurgence of COVID-19 resulting in new lockdowns will take place in our markets.
See detailed information on page 11-12 in Quarterly Report Q2 2020.
|Guidance 2020 overview DKK million
|New guidance
|Withdrawn guidance
|Core business, revenue
|10,850
|11,200
|Core business, EBITA
|400
|400
|Related business, revenue
|550
|600
|Related business, EBITA
|0
|0
|Solar Group, revenue
|11,400
|11,800
|Solar Group, EBITA
|400
|400
Audio webcast and teleconference today
The presentation of Quarterly Report Q2 2020 will be made in English on 12 August 2020 at 11:00 CET. The presentation will be transmitted as an audio webcast and will be available at www.solar.eu. Participation will be possible via a teleconference.
Teleconference call-in numbers:
DK: tel. +45 781 501 09
UK: tel. +44 333 300 9030
US: tel. +1 833 526 8396
Yours faithfully,
Solar A/S
Jens Andersen
Enclosure: Quarterly Report Q2 2020, pages 1-31.
Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 11.7bn in 2019 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.
