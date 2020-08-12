Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”)

12 August 2020

The Board of Admiral is pleased to announce the appointment of Milena Mondini de Focatiis, as an Executive Director (Group CEO Designate) with effect from 11 August 2020.

Milena’s remuneration arrangements will be in line with Admiral’s shareholder-approved Remuneration Policy and will be fully disclosed in our next annual report.

There is no further information, which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

For any further information, please contact:

Marisja Kocznur – Head of Investor Relations – 029 20602034

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry +44 (0) 20 3727 1046

Tom Blackwell +44 (0) 20 3727 1051