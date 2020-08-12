New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clostridium Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899232/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.9% over the period 2020-2027. Immunoassays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Molecular Diagnostics segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $512.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Clostridium Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$512.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

bioMerieux SA

Chrono-log Corporation

Corgenix

Diazyme Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fujirebio US, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899232/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Clostridium Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Clostridium Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Clostridium Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Immunoassays (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Immunoassays (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Immunoassays (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Clostridium difficile (Bacterial Strain) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Clostridium difficile (Bacterial Strain) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Clostridium difficile (Bacterial Strain) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Clostridium perfringens (Bacterial Strain) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Clostridium perfringens (Bacterial Strain) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Clostridium perfringens (Bacterial Strain) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Clostridium botulinum (Bacterial Strain) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Clostridium botulinum (Bacterial Strain) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Clostridium botulinum (Bacterial Strain) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Clostridium tetani (Bacterial Strain) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Clostridium tetani (Bacterial Strain) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Clostridium tetani (Bacterial Strain) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Clostridium sordellii (Bacterial Strain) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Clostridium sordellii (Bacterial Strain) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Clostridium sordellii (Bacterial Strain) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Independent Laboratories (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Independent Laboratories (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Independent Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Physicians Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Physicians Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Physicians Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: United States Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in the United States

by Bacterial Strain: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Clostridium Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Review by Bacterial Strain in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Bacterial Strain for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Clostridium

Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Clostridium Diagnostics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Clostridium Diagnostics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Bacterial

Strain for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Clostridium Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Japanese Clostridium Diagnostics Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: Chinese Clostridium Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Clostridium Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Clostridium Diagnostics Market by Bacterial

Strain: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for Clostridium Diagnostics in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Clostridium Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Clostridium Diagnostics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Clostridium Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: European Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: European Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2020-2027



Table 77: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Bacterial Strain: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Clostridium Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: French Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in France by Bacterial

Strain: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Clostridium Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: German Clostridium Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: German Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Bacterial

Strain for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 101: Italian Clostridium Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Clostridium Diagnostics Market by Bacterial

Strain: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Demand for Clostridium Diagnostics in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Clostridium Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 110: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Clostridium Diagnostics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Bacterial Strain for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Bacterial

Strain for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Clostridium Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: United Kingdom Clostridium Diagnostics Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 119: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Spanish Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Review by Bacterial Strain in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Bacterial Strain for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Clostridium Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 128: Russian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Russia by

Bacterial Strain: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Clostridium Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 135: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Clostridium Diagnostics Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 138: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain:

2020-2027



Table 140: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Clostridium Diagnostics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 146: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Bacterial Strain: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Clostridium Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Australian Clostridium Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Bacterial

Strain for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Clostridium Diagnostics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 166: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Indian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Review by Bacterial Strain in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Bacterial Strain for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 172: Indian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 177: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Bacterial Strain for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 180: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Clostridium Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 185: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Clostridium

Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Bacterial Strain for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Bacterial Strain for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Share Analysis by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Clostridium Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Clostridium Diagnostics Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Clostridium Diagnostics Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 194: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 196: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 197: Latin American Clostridium Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 198: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Clostridium Diagnostics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Clostridium Diagnostics Marketby

Bacterial Strain: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Demand for Clostridium Diagnostics in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 206: Argentinean Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 207: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 208: Argentinean Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2020-2027



Table 209: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Bacterial Strain: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Clostridium Diagnostics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 212: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 214: Brazilian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Brazil by

Bacterial Strain: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Clostridium Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 223: Mexican Clostridium Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 224: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Bacterial

Strain for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 231: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 233: Rest of Latin America Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Bacterial Strain: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Bacterial Strain: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Clostridium Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Clostridium Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 240: Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 242: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 245: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Clostridium Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Bacterial Strain:

2020 to 2027



Table 248: The Middle East Clostridium Diagnostics Historic

Marketby Bacterial Strain in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 249: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Bacterial Strain for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Clostridium Diagnostics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 251: Clostridium Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899232/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001