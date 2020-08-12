Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 12 August 2020
No. 15/2020
INTERIM REPORT FOR 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE 2020
Highlights
Jeff Gravenhorst Group CEO, ISS A/S, said:
“The first half of 2020 has proven extraordinarily challenging for ISS given the combined impact of the malware attack and COVID-19. Our financial performance has suffered from the loss of revenue and a delay of certain transformational projects as we reprioritised during the crisis. That said, the strategic decisions we have made over the past few years have made ISS more resilient in these unprecedented times. Our revenue from key account customers has continued to grow, with the strength of our value proposition becoming more apparent. We have helped customers break the chain of infection and supported the safe return of people to their workplaces. We have increased our liquidity, strengthened our cash flows and reduced net debt. We have now started the shift from crisis management back towards execution of our strategic priorities. Global uncertainty remains considerable, but we are well placed to capitalise on the recovery as it comes through and the positive, long-term structural trends.”
Lord Allen of Kensington Kt CBE Jeff Gravenhorst
Chairman Group CEO
Conference call details
A conference call will be held on 12 August 2020 at 9:00 am CET. Presentation material will be available online prior to the conference call.
Dial-in details:
DK: +45 7876 8490
SE: +46 8 1241 0952
UK: +44 203 7696 819
US: +1 646 787 0157
PIN Code for all countries: 283234
Link: https://iss.eventcdn.net/2020h1/
For investor enquiries:
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31
For media enquiries:
Maja Korshin, PR & Media Senior Manager, +45 20 69 65 50
About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 76.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com
ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056
ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1330300341, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734
ISS FINANCE B.V, ISIN XS2199343513
Attachments
ISS A/S
Soeborg, DENMARK
ISS - Financial Report for H1 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
ISS - H1 2020 Investor PresentationFILE URL | Copy the link below
152020 - ISS Announcement - Financial Report for H1 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: