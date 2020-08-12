Wolters Kluwer Update on Shares Held in Treasury

August 12, 2020 - Wolters Kluwer announces that, in the course of executing on its share buyback program, the number of shares held in treasury has reached 8.2 million, or 3.01% of total issued ordinary shares (273.0 million). In accordance with regulatory requirements, the company has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

Share repurchases are being made as part of the share buyback program announced on February 26, 2020. Under this 2020 buyback program we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2020.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

