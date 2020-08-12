Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legal Cocaine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global legal cocaine market is poised to grow by 1.27 thousand oz during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the growing demand for pharmaceutical-grade cocaine and growth in the trade of legal cocaine. The study identifies the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cocaine as one of the prime reasons driving the legal cocaine market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legal cocaine market vendors that include:
Also, the legal cocaine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Application
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
