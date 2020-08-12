Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legal Cocaine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global legal cocaine market is poised to grow by 1.27 thousand oz during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing demand for pharmaceutical-grade cocaine and growth in the trade of legal cocaine. The study identifies the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cocaine as one of the prime reasons driving the legal cocaine market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legal cocaine market vendors that include:

  • Bio-Techne Corp.
  • Lannett Co. Inc.
  • Mallinckrodt PLC
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Stepan Co.

Also, the legal cocaine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Surgical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Recreational - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bio-Techne Corp.
  • Lannett Co. Inc.
  • Mallinckrodt PLC
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Stepan Co.

