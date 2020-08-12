The Solar Group expects organic growth for 2020 of approx. -1%.



In announcement no. 14 2020, Quarterly Report Q2 2020, on page 11, column 1, it is incorrectly stated that the expected organic growth for 2020 is approx. 0% for the Solar Group.

Updated Quarterly Report Q2 2020 is attached.

Yours faithfully,

Solar A/S

Jens Andersen

Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01



CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62



Director, Stakeholder Relations Charlotte Risskov Kræfting - tel. +45 40 34 29 08

Facts about Solar



Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 11.7bn in 2019 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu .

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

