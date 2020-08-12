Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crop harvesting robots market is poised to grow by $81.65 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing focus on farm mechanization, shortage of workers in farms and increasing need for compliance with industrial standards.



This study identifies the growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots as one of the prime reasons driving the crop harvesting robots market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in venture funding and expansion of greenhouse farms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crop harvesting robots market vendors that include:



Also, the crop harvesting robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Grain harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abundant Robotics Inc.

Agrobot

Cerescon B.V.

Dogtooth Technologies Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corp.

FFRobotics

Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Harvest Automation

Harvest CROO Robotics

Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc.

