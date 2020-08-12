Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metabolomics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metabolomics market is poised to grow by $1.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increased adoption of metabolomics in the field of precision medicine and rising demand for early and accurate diagnosis. The study identifies the growing investments by private and government stakeholders as one of the prime reasons driving the metabolomics market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metabolomics market vendors that include:

Also, the metabolomics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Biomarker and drug discovery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Nutrigenomics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • RoW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver-Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Bruker Corp.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Human Metabolome Technologies Inc.
  • Metabolomic Technologies Inc.
  • Metabolon Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Waters Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6rnhq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

