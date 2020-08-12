Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metabolomics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metabolomics market is poised to grow by $1.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increased adoption of metabolomics in the field of precision medicine and rising demand for early and accurate diagnosis. The study identifies the growing investments by private and government stakeholders as one of the prime reasons driving the metabolomics market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metabolomics market vendors that include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Human Metabolome Technologies Inc.

Metabolomic Technologies Inc.

Metabolon Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Also, the metabolomics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Biomarker and drug discovery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nutrigenomics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RoW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

