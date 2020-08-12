Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coding bootcamp market is poised to grow by $453.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps and an increase in regulatory factors. The study identifies the increase in student enrollments as one of the prime reasons driving the coding bootcamp market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coding bootcamp market vendors that include:

Barcelona Code School

Bloc Inc.

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Galvanize Inc.

General Assembly Space Inc.

Hash Map Labs Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Makers Academy

Thinkful Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Also, the coding bootcamp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Mode of Delivery

Market segments

Comparison by Mode of delivery

Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Mode of delivery

7. Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

Java - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Python - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

.NET - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ruby - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Language

8. Customer Landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

