The global coding bootcamp market is poised to grow by $453.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps and an increase in regulatory factors. The study identifies the increase in student enrollments as one of the prime reasons driving the coding bootcamp market growth during the next few years.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coding bootcamp market vendors that include:

  • Barcelona Code School
  • Bloc Inc.
  • Dataquest Labs Inc.
  • Galvanize Inc.
  • General Assembly Space Inc.
  • Hash Map Labs Inc.
  • Ironhack Inc.
  • Makers Academy
  • Thinkful Inc.
  • Udacity Inc.

Also, the coding bootcamp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Mode of Delivery

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Mode of delivery
  • Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Mode of delivery

7. Market Segmentation by Language

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Language
  • Java - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Python - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • .NET - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ruby - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Language

8. Customer Landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Barcelona Code School
  • Bloc Inc.
  • Dataquest Labs Inc.
  • Galvanize Inc.
  • General Assembly Space Inc.
  • Hash Map Labs Inc.
  • Ironhack Inc.
  • Makers Academy
  • Thinkful Inc.
  • Udacity Inc.

