Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Watch Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global watch market is poised to grow by $3.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rising demand for premium watches and celebrity endorsement. The study identifies the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the watch market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading watch market vendors that include:

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financire Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Also, the watch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Quartz - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financire Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eljdiu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900