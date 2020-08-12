Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Watch Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global watch market is poised to grow by $3.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising demand for premium watches and celebrity endorsement. The study identifies the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the watch market growth during the next few years.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading watch market vendors that include:

  • CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
  • Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.
  • Compagnie Financire Richemont SA
  • Fossil Group Inc.
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • Movado Group Inc.
  • Ralph Lauren Corp.
  • Rolex SA
  • Seiko Holdings Corp.
  • The Swatch Group Ltd.

Also, the watch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Quartz - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
  • Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.
  • Compagnie Financire Richemont SA
  • Fossil Group Inc.
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • Movado Group Inc.
  • Ralph Lauren Corp.
  • Rolex SA
  • Seiko Holdings Corp.
  • The Swatch Group Ltd.

