The global watch market is poised to grow by $3.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising demand for premium watches and celebrity endorsement. The study identifies the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the watch market growth during the next few years.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading watch market vendors that include:
Also, the watch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
