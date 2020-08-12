PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ PRESS RELEASE AUGUUST 18, 2020 at 12:15 pm

SIGNIFICANT ORDER FOR UTG MIXING GROUP

Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH, part of UTG Mixing Group, has received a significant order from China. The order includes 6 mixers for polymer production reactors.

The total value of the order is over EUR 0.6 million. The order has been booked for the third quarter of 2020 and deliveries are scheduled for the last quarter of 2020.

” This order is an important opening of a new account with high future potential. Our consistent work for emerging in China is bearing fruit as stronger foot ground in the market of Chemicals & Polymers. With help of earlier successful references in the region we were able to win the trust of a new customer under heavy competition of a critical greenfield project. The order strengthens our already reasonable order backlog and improves our position against the potential challenges caused by COVID19” says Jussi Vaarno, Chief Operating Officer.

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. “Partnership built to last - and perform” is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.

Our main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals.

The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.