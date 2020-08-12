Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Duck Meat Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global duck meat market is poised to grow by $1.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing global production of duck meat and the rising import and export of duck meat. The study identifies the health benefits of duck meat as one of the prime reasons driving the duck meat market growth during the next few years.



The duck meat market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The duck meat market is segmented as below:



By Product

Fresh duck meat

Processed duck meat

By Geography

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading duck meat market vendors that include:

AJC International Inc.

AMI LLC sp.k

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods plc

Gressingham Foods

Maple Leaf Farms Inc.

Memphis Meats

Pepes Ducks Ltd.

Pure Lo-Mei Food

Also, the duck meat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2eypnr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900