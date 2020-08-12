Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Government Cyber Security Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The government cyber security market in US is poised to grow by $11.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the firewall as a disruptive deception capability and increasing IT security budget. The study identifies adoption of the hybrid model as one of the prime reasons driving the government cyber security market in US growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading government cyber security market in US vendors that include:

BAE Systems PLC

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

General Dynamics Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

The Boeing Co.

Also, the government cyber security market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

US Intelligence Community - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Department of Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Department of Homeland Security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

8. Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAE Systems PLC

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

General Dynamics Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

The Boeing Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i97omh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900