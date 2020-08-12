Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Government Cyber Security Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The government cyber security market in US is poised to grow by $11.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the firewall as a disruptive deception capability and increasing IT security budget. The study identifies adoption of the hybrid model as one of the prime reasons driving the government cyber security market in US growth during the next few years.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading government cyber security market in US vendors that include:

  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • DXC Technology Co.
  • General Dynamics Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • Raytheon Co.
  • The Boeing Co.

Also, the government cyber security market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • US Intelligence Community - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Department of Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Department of Homeland Security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

7. Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

8. Customer Landscape

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
