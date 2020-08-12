Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
12 August 2020
Report no. 7/2020
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Attachment
Danske Bank A/S
Copenhagen K, DENMARK
