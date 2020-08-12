New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AR / VR based Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers Market, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950926/?utm_source=GNW

In fact, a recent study stated that digital advertising is expected to account for around 50% of the overall global advertisement spend by 2021. However, the adoption of digital marketing solutions in the pharmaceutical industry has been stymied owing to various regulatory restrictions; presently, the healthcare industry accounts for only 2% of the US digital ad spend. Despite this, it is encouraging to note that over 85% of the patients in the US have access to digital and online resources to assist them in making informed healthcare decisions. Further, most of the individuals claim to use healthcare apps to track their diagnosed condition; therefore, large amount of data is available for studying the trends associated with a particular indication. , In addition, a recent study concluded that physicians are actively using different digital and social media platforms in order to make healthcare related decisions, such as prescription of a particular drug. The aforementioned factors indicate that there is a growing need for pharma companies to increase their digital presence, through activity on social media and participation in online forums, in order to widen their reach to target the relevant customer segments.



Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies offer several advantages; examples include allowing patients to have a deeper understanding of their condition, ensuring effective communication by providing immersive experiences, assisting sales representatives to give quick and appealing product illustrations, and enabling individuals to assess the impact of various treatment options, through product demonstrations or use of virtual clinics. Estimates suggest that more than 60% of the consumers feel more engaged with a brand that offers them a VR experience; likewise, a similar percentage of US based physicians are reported to be inclined to use such solutions for education and training purposes. , The growing applications of AR / VR in the healthcare marketing sector have compelled various big pharma players to invest in such novel solutions and innovative strategies. We believe that stakeholders in the pharma industry that choose to adopt such technologies, in order to form engaging relationships with their consumers and ensure brand loyalty, are likely to be able to distinguish themselves from other industry stakeholders.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘AR / VR based Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers, 2020-2030’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the AR / VR based digital marketing industry in the healthcare domain.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

- A review of the current market landscape of companies offering AR / VR based digital marketing services, featuring type of technology (AR, VR and MR), AR / VR specific services (video / content generation, website development, mobile application development and game development), additional digital marketing services (consulting, content marketing, customer relationship management, data analytics, marketing automation, product branding, quality assurance, SEO, SEM, social media marketing and training), information on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

- An insightful 2X2 representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of digital marketing companies, taking into consideration supplier power (based on company size) and service strength (based on strength of service portfolio) of the companies.

- Elaborate profiles of prominent digital marketing companies, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

- An analysis highlighting the potential strategic partners segregated on the basis of their likelihood of entering into collaboration with digital marketing companies. The analysis takes into consideration multiple relevant parameters, such as number of trials, therapeutic area, geographical footprint and company size.

- An analysis of various AR / VR based digital marketing initiatives of big pharma players (shortlisted based on extent of activity in this domain), based on multiple parameters, such as the year of initiative, type of initiative, type of application area and type of solution. In addition, leading players and leading partners have been highlighted based on the number of initiatives.

- A case study on recent use cases, wherein various digital marketing strategies have been adopted by pharmaceutical / healthcare players, highlighting different business needs of such players and key takeaways of the solutions provided by the digital marketing companies.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as digital marketing spend within the pharma industry, extent of adoption of AR / VR technologies and expected annual growth rate, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030. The chapter features the likely distribution of the future opportunity across [A] type of technology (AR, VR and MR), [B] type of product (Hardware and Software), [C] end-user (Small and Mid-sized Pharma Companies, and Large Pharma Companies) and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world).



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. In addition, the report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company names):

- Dhananjay Arora (Founder and CEO, Kwebmaker)

- Pritam Sahu (Director, Unanimity Information & Technology)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of insights gathered from both secondary and primary sources. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

- Annual reports

- Investor presentations

- SEC filings

- Industry databases

- News releases from company websites

- Government policy documents

- Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the AR / VR based digital marketing industry in the healthcare domain in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the various challenges in the current pharmaceutical marketing domain, as well as the rising popularity of digital marketing channels and various applications of AR / VR technologies in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, the chapter includes an overview of different approaches, through which AR / VR based solutions can be used in pharma marketing. It also includes a discussion on the challenges and future perspectives of these AR / VR technologies.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the current market landscape of companies offering AR / VR based digital marketing services, featuring type of technology (AR, VR and MR), AR / VR specific services (video / content generation, website development, mobile application development and game development), additional digital marketing services (consulting, content marketing, customer relationship management, data analytics, marketing automation, product branding, quality assurance, SEO, SEM, social media marketing and training), information on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 provides a highlighting the competitiveness analysis of digital marketing companies, taking into consideration supplier power (based on company size) and service strength (based on strength of service portfolio) of the companies.



Chapter 6 includes detailed profiles of prominent digital marketing companies, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features a detailed analysis, highlighting the potential strategic partners segregated on the basis of their likelihood of entering into collaboration with digital marketing companies. The analysis takes into consideration multiple relevant parameters, such as number of trials, therapeutic area, geographical footprint and company size.



Chapter 8 provides various AR / VR based digital marketing initiatives of big pharma players (shortlisted based on extent of activity in this domain), based on multiple parameters, such as the year of initiative, type of initiative, type of application area and type of solution. In addition, leading players and leading partners have been highlighted based on the number of initiatives.



Chapter 9 presents a case study on recent use cases wherein various digital marketing strategies have been adopted by pharmaceutical / healthcare players, highlighting different business needs of such players and key takeaways of the solution provided by the digital marketing companies.



Chapter 10 presents a detailed market forecast, highlighting the future potential of the AR / VR based digital marketing industry in the healthcare domain, for the period 2020-2030. The chapter features the likely distribution of the opportunity across [A] type of technology (AR, VR and MR) [B] type of product (Hardware and Software), [C] end-user (Small and Mid-sized Pharma Companies, and Large Pharma Companies) and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 11 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it summarizes the various evolutionary trends that are likely to influence the future of this market.



Chapter 12 is a collection of executive insights of the discussions that were held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with Dhananjay Arora (Founder and CEO, Kwebmaker) and Pritam Sahu (Director, Unanimity Information & Technology)



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950926/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001