Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Canned Food Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global canned food market is poised to grow by $19.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the new product launches and the growing need for convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyles. The study identifies the growth in online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the canned food market growth during the next few years.



The canned food market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The global canned food market is segmented as below:



By Product

Canned fish and seafood

Canned vegetables

Canned meat

Canned ready meals

Others

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading canned food market vendors that include:

Bolton Group Srl

Campbell Soup Co.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Nestle SA

Princes Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Also, the canned food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk9azt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900