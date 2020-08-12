New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Energy Chemistry / Hazardous Chemistry-based API Manufacturing Services Market: Focus on High Temperature, Low Temperature / Cryogenic, High Pressure and Low Pressure Chemistries, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950925/?utm_source=GNW

In other words, certain chemical reactions, which are generally regarded as harmful, offer a more direct route to the end product, requiring fewer raw materials and involving a limited number of side reactions. As a result, the number of process steps are essentially reduced, when compared to using conventional synthesis chemistries. Prominent examples of hazardous chemical reactions include nitrations, oxidations, hydrogenations, alkylations, and reactions involving unstable or highly active compounds (such as azides, nitrate esters, peroxides, diazo compounds and highly potent substances). Generally, such reactions are carried out under specialized temperature and pressure conditions. However, they are usually not considered during the early drug development stages, owing to the associated risks. From a large-scale manufacturing perspective, the use of such techniques has been proven to offer substantial time and cost-related benefits. In this context, it is also worth mentioning that using hazardous synthesis chemistries it is possible to design new chemical structures, which have interesting bio-active properties, and offer the means to improve overall product quality.



Given the inherent risks associated with hazardous chemistry-based manufacturing processes, innovator companies (especially in the fine chemicals and pharmaceutical industries) prefer to outsource such processes to contract service providers. Presently, there are a number of contract chemicals manufacturers that claim to have the necessary capabilities and infrastructure to support the synthesis of APIs under hazardous conditions. It is worth highlighting that such reactions are best contained within continuous flow processes. However, owning to various reasons (such as reaction specific complexities, fluctuating volumes and certain application specific requirements) the fine chemicals and pharmaceutical industries tend to rely on the traditional batch process. However, there is an evident shift in operating preferences to continuous systems, which is anticipated to bring about revolutionary changes in the long term. Considering the growing global population and the rising demand for new and effective drugs, faster and more efficient pharmaceutical manufacturing processes have become a necessity. In fact, if a drug against COVID-19 is successfully developed, it is imperative to develop high efficiency processes to ensure the production of sufficient volumes of the therapeutic to treat the global population. We are led to believe that the use of high energy chemistry and hazardous chemistries have much to offer in the aforementioned context. As a consequence, the contract services market catering to this segment of the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘High Energy Chemistry / Hazardous Chemistry-based API Manufacturing Services Market: Focus on High Temperature, Low Temperature / Cryogenic, High Pressure and Low Pressure Chemistries, 2020-2030’ report features an extensive study on the current landscape and the likely future potential of the companies offering services for API manufacturing based on high energy chemistry (HEC) / hazardous chemistry. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of industry stakeholders.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

- A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering contract and custom services for HEC / hazardous chemistry-based API manufacturing, along with information on type of manufacturer (contract and custom manufacturer), year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, number and location of manufacturing facilities, general service portfolio (type of product (APIs, intermediates, and drug products), HPAPI manufacturing capability and availability of continuous flow technology), HEC specific service portfolio (type of conditions handled such as high temperature, low temperature, high pressure, low pressure for API manufacturing processes).

- A detailed list of over 125 manufacturing facilities equipped to handle API manufacturing processes / reactions under high temperature, low temperature, high pressure and low pressure conditions. The chapter features geographical map representations highlighting the location of these manufacturing facilities, along with logo landscape of manufacturers. The chapter also presents a detailed regional capability assessment framework which compares the capabilities of companies (based on manufacturing facilities) across different regions. It further include information on type of reaction conditions handled (high temperature, low temperature, high pressure, low pressure) and operating range.

- A competitiveness 3-D bubble analysis of HEC / hazardous chemistry-based contract and custom manufacturers, taking into consideration supplier strength (based year of establishment), service strength (general service portfolio (API, intermediate and FDF, availability of continuous flow technology), HEC / hazardous chemistry-based service portfolio (capability to handle API manufacturing processes under conditions, including high temperature, low temperature, high pressure, low pressure and other hazardous reaction capabilities), and number of HEC-specific manufacturing facilities of companies.

- Elaborate profiles of the key players that offer a diverse range of capabilities for API manufacturing based on HEC / hazardous chemistry. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details related to manufacturing facilities (pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and HEC / hazardous chemistry specific facilities), information related to its HEC / hazardous chemistry based API manufacturing service portfolio (high temperature and low temperature reaction conditions handled, portfolio of hazardous reactions), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

- A case study providing insights on the general reaction portfolio related to small molecule synthesis processes. We have presented this information for HEC / hazardous chemistry-based companies, along with information on the availability of continuous flow technology and capabilities to handle varied reaction conditions, such as high temperature, low temperature, high pressure, and low pressure controls.

- A detailed case study presenting a list of contract research organizations (CROs) and custom synthesis service providers which claim to have the required capabilities to provide a wide range of services, ranging from process development (including preliminary R&D), scale-up and small scale synthesis, for APIs based on HEC / hazardous chemistry.

- A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, under an elaborate SWOT framework. It also includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.



One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the HEC / hazardous chemistry-based API manufacturing services market. Based on multiple parameters, such as growth of the overall pharmaceutical drugs market, cost of goods sold, direct manufacturing costs and API manufacturing market, we have developed informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030. The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] reaction conditions (low temperature, high temperature, low pressure, high pressure), [B] company size (small, mid-sized, large / very large) and [C] region (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) and [D] scale of operation (preclinical / clinical, commercial). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions conducted with stakeholders in this domain. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

- Annual reports

- Investor presentations

- SEC filings

- Industry databases

- News releases from company websites

- Government policy documents

- Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. The summary offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of contract and custom API manufacturing market based on high energy chemistry, in the short-mid and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to high energy chemistry. It also presents information on the different types of high energy reactions (such as high temperature reactions, low temperature / cryogenic reactions, high pressure reactions and hazardous reactions), along with details related to the advantages offered, affiliated production processes, other specific requirements or equipment required for such procedures. Additionally, it includes a discussion on the recent trends observed with this domain, including increasing demand for novel chemistry reactions and shift towards continuous flow technology.



Chapter 4 is a case study comparing the key characteristics of large and small molecule drugs, along with information on the steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes. In addition, it highlights the information on the key manufacturing challenges associated with small molecules and large molecules.



Chapter 5 provides detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering contract and custom services for HEC / hazardous chemistry-based API manufacturing, along with information on type of manufacturer (contract and custom manufacturer), year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, number and location of manufacturing facilities, general service portfolio (type of product (APIs, intermediates, and drug products), HPAPI manufacturing capability and availability of continuous flow technology), HEC specific service portfolio (type of conditions handled such as high temperature, low temperature, high pressure, low pressure for API manufacturing processes).



Chapter 6 includes a detailed list of over 125 manufacturing facilities equipped to handle API manufacturing processes / reactions under high temperature, low temperature, high pressure and low pressure conditions. The chapter features geographical map representations highlighting the location of these manufacturing facilities, along with logo landscape of manufacturers. The chapter also presents a detailed regional capability assessment framework which compares the capabilities of companies (based on manufacturing facilities) across different regions. It further include information on type of reaction conditions handled (high temperature, low temperature, high pressure, low pressure) and operating range.



Chapter 7 includes 3-D bubble competitiveness analysis of HEC / hazardous chemistry-based contract and custom manufacturers, taking into consideration supplier strength (based year of establishment), service strength (general service portfolio (API, intermediate and FDF, availability of continuous flow technology), HEC / hazardous chemistry-based service portfolio (capability to handle API manufacturing processes under conditions, including high temperature, low temperature, high pressure, low pressure and other hazardous reaction capabilities), and number of HEC-specific manufacturing facilities of companies.



Chapter 8 presents elaborate profiles of the key players that offer a diverse range of capabilities for API manufacturing based on HEC / hazardous chemistry. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details related to manufacturing facilities (pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and HEC / hazardous chemistry specific facilities), information related to its HEC / hazardous chemistry based API manufacturing service portfolio (high temperature and low temperature reaction conditions handled, portfolio of hazardous reactions), recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 features a case study providing insights on the general reaction portfolio related to small molecule synthesis processes. We have presented this information for HEC / hazardous chemistry-based companies, along with information on the availability of continuous flow technology and capabilities to handle varied reaction conditions, such as high temperature, low temperature, high pressure, and low pressure controls.



Chapter 10 includes a detailed case study presenting a list of contract research organizations (CROs) and custom synthesis service providers which claim to have the required capabilities to provide a wide range of services, ranging from process development (including preliminary R&D), scale-up and small scale synthesis, for APIs based on HEC / hazardous chemistry.



Chapter 11 features an elaborate market forecast analysis highlighting the likely growth of HEC/ hazardous chemistry-based API manufacturing services market, till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] reaction conditions (low temperature, high temperature, low pressure, high pressure), [B] company size (small, mid-sized, large / very large) and [C] region (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) and [D] scale of operation (preclinical / clinical, commercial). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 12 presents a discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.



Chapter 13 is a collection of transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in this domain.



Chapter 14 highlights the effect of coronavirus outbreak on the global pharmaceutical industry. It includes a brief discussion on the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 upsurge on the supply chain and market opportunity for drug developers and CMOs. In addition, it includes a brief section on strategies and action plans that pharma companies are likely to adopt in order to prepare for supply chain disruptions in future.



Chapter 15 is a summary of the overall report. It includes key takeaways related to research and analysis from the report in an infographic format.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950925/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001