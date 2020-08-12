Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Engine Seals Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Material Type, Motion Type, by Function Type, and by Region, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aircraft engines have immensely evolved throughout the journey of the aircraft industry as they play the most pivotal role in an aircraft. Most of the innovations happening in an aircraft engine are primarily targeting three areas: more power, more durability, and more efficiency. Almost all the engine systems and their components have had a disruptive journey with significant changes in design, technology, and materials. Seals are also not untouched with such market dynamics and have experienced significant changes in design and material over the period.



In the year 2020, the aircraft engine seals market is estimated to witness its biggest decline in the past 16 years, mainly due to the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aircraft industry was already under immense pressure due to several factors ceasing the market growth including the grounding of the B737 Max. The rapid spread of the pandemic further deteriorated the industry's health, severely affecting the entire industry ecosystem including aircraft engine seals. As per the recent impact assessment of IATA, (14 April 2020), the total global passenger airline revenue could plummet around US$ 314 billion which is 55% below 2019's revenue.



Despite the short-term demand fiasco, the long-term growth prospects still seem favorable, credit goes to the strong market fundamentals (a huge pile of backlogs of Boeing, Airbus, and COMAC, expected increase in air passenger traffic, development of next-generation aircraft, etc.). The market is anticipated to rebound from 2021 onwards, ultimately driving the market to touch the landmark figure of US$ 0.35 billion in 2025. LEAP engines are the sweet spots for the market. Safran/CFM significantly increased its LEAP engine deliveries to 1,736 engines in 2019 from merely 1,118 engines in 2018. The company aims to manufacture lower volumes of 1,400 LEAP engines in 2020 because of the ongoing B737 Max crisis.



Analogously, the study's outcome on different function types evinces that fire seals are the most dominant function type among fire seals, conductive and insulative seals, air & fluid handling, and others. Fire seals are commonly tested to ISO 2685 and AC20-125, which ensure whether seals can withstand flame up to 1,100oC for at least fifteen minutes without getting destroyed. The development of high thrust engines to enhance the performance of engines, such as fuel efficiency and noise reduction, is demanding for high-temperature-resistant fire seals in various sections of engines, such as fuel management and bleed air.



In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market during the same period. Short-term market demand is challenging across regions including Asia-Pacific. Based on IATA estimates, airlines in the Asia-Pacific region are likely to lose about US$ 113 billion in passenger revenues in 2020 from 2019 level. The long-term market outlook seems promising. As per Boeing's estimations (2019-2038), China will need 8,090 commercial aircraft in the next twenty years, 5.2% higher than the company's last year forecast. 74% of these deliveries will be of single-aisle aircraft.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, aircraft engine seals manufacturers, distributors, tier players, engine OEMs, aircraft OEMs, and MRO companies. The key aircraft engine seals manufacturers are Hutchinson SA, Trelleborg AB, Meggitt PLC, TransDigm Group Inc., Freudenberg Group, Applied Composites Group Ltd., Icon Aerospace Technology Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Greene Tweed, EnPro Industries, Saint- Gobain S.A., and SKF Group.



Some of the Key Merger & Acquisition and Strategic Alliances in the market:



In 2019, TransDigm Group Inc. acquired Esterline for agreed price value of US$ 4 Billion. The acquisition led the company to gain a significant share in the aircraft engine seals market.

In 2018, TransDigm Group Inc. acquired Kirkhill Elastomers Business of Esterline Technologies. The company acquired Kirkhill Elastomers Business of Esterline Technologies for a total cost consideration of US$ 50 million.

In 2016, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions acquired a California-based subsidiary of CoorsTek, Inc. The company strengthened its portfolio in high-precision seals comprising polymers and metals for aerospace applications.

Key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market forecast analysis

Market segment forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Report Scope

Report Objectives

Research Methodology

Secondary Research

Key Information Gathered from Secondary Research

Primary Research

Key Information Gathered from Primary Research

Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain Node

Data Analysis and Triangulation

1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Engine Seals Market - Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Aircraft Type

2.2.2. By Application Type

2.2.3. By Material Type

2.2.4. By Motion Type

2.2.5. By Function Type

2.2.6. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Assessment

3.1. Publisher Insights

3.2. Aircraft Engine's Penetration in the Total Aircraft Seals Market

3.3. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. Profitability Analysis

3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.7. Market Drivers

3.8. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Publisher Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. Strategic Alliances

4.5. Market Share Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast by Aircraft Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Publisher Insights

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Publisher Insights

6.2. Nacelle: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Oil & Fuel Systems: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Fan Blade: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.5. Combustion & Exhaust Section: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.6. Other Applications: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Publisher Insights

7.2. Polymer Seals: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Metal Seals: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Composite Seals: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast by Motion Type (2014-2025)

8.1. Publisher Insights

8.2. Static Seals: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. Dynamic Seals: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast by Function Type (2014-2025)

9.1. Publisher Insights

9.2. Fire Seals: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3. Conductive & Insulative Seals: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4. Air & Fluid Handling Seals: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5. Other Functions: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



10. Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

10.1. Publisher Insights

10.2. North American Aircraft Engine Seal Market: Country Analysis

10.2.1. The USA's Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.2.2. Canadian Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.2.3. Mexican Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.3. European Aircraft Engine Seals Market: Country Analysis

10.3.1. German Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.3.2. French Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.3.3. The UK's Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.3.4. Russian Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.3.5. RoE's Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Engine Seals Market: Country Analysis

10.4.1. Indian Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.4.2. Chinese Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.4.3. Japanese Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.4.4. RoAP's Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aircraft Engine Seals Market: Sub-Region Analysis

10.5.1. The Latin American Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.5.2. The Middle Eastern Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.5.3. Others' Aircraft Engine Seals Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



11. Strategic Growth Opportunities

11.1. Publisher Insights

11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

11.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

11.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

11.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Motion Type

11.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Function Type

11.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Region

11.2.7. Market Attractiveness by Country

11.3. Emerging Trends

11.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

11.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



12. Company Profile of Key Players

12.1. Eaton Corporation Plc

12.2. Freudenberg Group

12.3. Hutchinson SA

12.4. Meggitt PLC

12.5. Parker Hannifin Corporation

12.6. Saint-Gobain S.A.

12.7. SKF Group

12.8. Transdigm Group, Inc.

12.9. Trelleborg AB



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqy2s7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900