Company recognized furthest for completeness of vision in the Visionaries quadrant for its solution

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in identity-centered security, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. After evaluation we believe Gartner recognized One Identity as a Visionary based in part on the ability to execute and completeness of vision of its PAM suite.

Bad actors are increasingly searching for access to a company’s privileged accounts, which will grant them entry to an enterprise’s network and complete authority to manage and steal the data within. The 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report highlighted how the use of these stolen credentials is one of the leading ways enterprises are being attacked right now, ranking it as the second highest threat out of 15, up five spots from last year.

One Identity Safeguard reduces stress and worry with privileged accounts with a secure way to store, authenticate, manage, record, audit and analyze privileged access. It enables organizations to provide the full credentials when necessary or limit access with granular delegation for least-privileged and just-in-time access, Safeguard detects and thwarts threats while satisfying security and compliance requirements.

One Identity continues to receive industry and customer praise for its PAM suite most notably privileged session management, which mitigates common attack and data breach scenarios by ensuring that privileged accounts are used in proper ways and takes action when noting suspicious activity.



“An identity-centered approach to security and privileged access management is crucial to protecting against data breaches, and One Identity responds to this requirement by delivering easy-to-implement solutions that are transparent for administrators yet effective in protecting organizations,” said Darrell Long, President & General Manager, One Identity. “For One Identity, being recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management and a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration validates the power and value of our solution portfolio and our commitment towards innovation, and growth that allows organizations to put identity at the core of its security strategy.”

To download the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, please visit this page . For more information on One Identity Safeguard privileged access management solutions, visit the One Identity website .

Sources: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management,” Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, 4 August, 2020. “Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration,” Felix Gaehtgens, Kevin Kampman, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira, David Collinson, 9 October 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About One Identity

One Identity, a Quest Software business, lets organizations achieve an identity-centered security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings including AD account lifecycle management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, unimpeded by security, yet safeguarded against threats. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

Media contacts

Andrea Ipolyi

One Identity Global PR

+36 1 398 6700

andrea.ipolyi@oneidentity.com

Molly Hanrahan

Highwire PR

415-675-1457

oneidentity@highwirepr.com