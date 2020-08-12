Portland, Ore., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, and the Association of Corporate Counsel exclusive Alliance Partner for E-Discovery, announced today a call for sponsors for E-Discovery Day 2020. E-Discovery Day is an annual event in which the e-discovery industry comes together to celebrate the vital and growing role that e-discovery plays in the legal process. It is an industry-wide, vendor-neutral celebration that includes in-person educational and networking events, online webinars, CLE opportunities, white papers, social media conversation, and more.

“E-Discovery Day has come a long way over the past five years, and we’re looking forward to working with the variety of great organizations that influence the industry,” said Chief Marketing Officer Bill Piwonka. “We are excited to work with supporting organizations this year to bring together the legal community to celebrate and bring more awareness to the importance of e-discovery. We encourage more organizations in the e-discovery space to join the list of supporters for this industry-wide day of celebration.”

E-Discovery Day was started in 2015 as an opportunity for legal professionals from around the world to come together and celebrate the vital—and growing—role that they play in the legal process. E-Discovery Day welcomes all vendors and educators who wish to participate, as long as there are no product pitches, and the number of supporters and participants continues to grow each year.

Last year, 23 organizations representing Industry Associations, Universities, Vendors, Publishing and more supported E-Discovery Day. Among them were:

ACEDS

BrightTalk

Georgetown Law CLE

Haystack ID

Women in E-Discovery

Organizations interested in supporting E-Discovery Day can reach out to Kristin Kolasinski, Events Manager at Exterro. Individuals looking to stay up to date on all of the E-Discovery Day activities can visit ediscoveryday.com and sign up for the email newsletter, which will keep you abreast of major developments.

About Exterro

Exterro was founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to how companies manage digital information and respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost. We remain committed to this vision today as we deliver a fully integrated Legal GRC platform that enables our clients to address their privacy, regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. With software solutions that span privacy, legal operations, compliance, cybersecurity and information governance, Exterro helps some of the world’s largest organizations work smarter and more efficiently. For more information, visit exterro.com.

