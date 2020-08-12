ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 AUGUST 2019 AT 01.00 P.M. EEST
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group Plc’s shares
Enento Group Plc (“Enento”) has on 11 August 2020 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC has declined below the threshold of 5 percent.
According to the notification, the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC in Enento is 1,197,290 shares corresponding to approximately 4,99 percent of Enento’s entire share stock.
Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento’s shares is 24,007,061 shares.
The position of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC subject to the notification:
|Date 11 August 2019
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)
|Total of both in % (A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.99
|-
|4.99
|24,007,061
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.05
|-
|5.05
|Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed:
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000123195
|1,197,290
|-
|4.99
|-
|SUBTOTAL A
|1,197,290
|4.99
|B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUBTOTAL B
|-
|-
ENENTO GROUP PLC
