SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12 AUGUST 2020 1:00 P.M.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sonninen Timo
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200811154652_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
Volume: 1,899 Unit price: 5.82 EUR
Volume: 722 Unit price: 5.82 EUR
Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.86 EUR
Volume: 30 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 77 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 393 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 331 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 4,765 Volume weighted average price: 5.84175 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
Transaction details
Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
Volume: 35 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 235 Volume weighted average price: 5.9 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
Scanfil Oyj
Sievi, FINLAND
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: