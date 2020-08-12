SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      12 AUGUST  2020  1:00 P.M.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:                                   Sonninen Timo
Position:                              Other senior manager
Issuer:                                  Scanfil Oyj
LEI:                                       7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type:                  INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:              7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200811154652_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
Volume: 1,899 Unit price: 5.82 EUR
Volume: 722 Unit price: 5.82 EUR
Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.86 EUR
Volume: 30 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 77 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 393 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
Volume: 331 Unit price: 5.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions
Volume: 4,765 Volume weighted average price: 5.84175 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
Volume: 35 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions
Volume: 235 Volume weighted average price: 5.9 EUR


SCANFIL PLC


Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com