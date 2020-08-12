SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12 AUGUST 2020 1:00 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sonninen Timo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200811154652_2

Transaction date: 2020-08-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

Volume: 1,899 Unit price: 5.82 EUR

Volume: 722 Unit price: 5.82 EUR

Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.86 EUR

Volume: 30 Unit price: 5.88 EUR

Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.88 EUR

Volume: 77 Unit price: 5.88 EUR

Volume: 393 Unit price: 5.88 EUR

Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.88 EUR

Volume: 331 Unit price: 5.88 EUR



Aggregated transactions

Volume: 4,765 Volume weighted average price: 5.84175 EUR



Transaction date: 2020-08-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

Transaction details

Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

Volume: 35 Unit price: 5.9 EUR



Aggregated transactions

Volume: 235 Volume weighted average price: 5.9 EUR





Petteri Jokitalo

