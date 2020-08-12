Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Ventilators Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the current and future market potential of medical ventilators. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and opportunity and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2024 and market rank for key market players. The report details the market share of medical ventilators based on types of ventilation, types of products, and end-users.

This report segments the global market by these geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The North America region includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; the European region includes Germany, the U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2018 as the base year, 2019, and forecast through year-end 2024.

The Report Includes:

46 data tables and 16 additional tables

An overview of the global market for medical ventilators within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Regional analysis, market potential and future outlook of the global medical ventilators market, with emphasis on medical device regulations in the U.S. and Europe

Evaluation of major market drivers, market size and growth forecast, pipeline analysis of new devices, regulatory and reimbursement scenario of ventilators, and R&D activities in the global medical ventilators market

Present status and impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on MedTech, the surge in demand for medical ventilators and efforts to overcome the shortage of ventilators

Market share analysis of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices and their detailed competitive landscape

Profile description of leading market participants, including General Electric Co., Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic plc, ResMed Inc., Smiths Medical Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

A medical ventilator is a medical device that provides ventilation by transferring breathable air along with oxygen into and out of the lungs, thus providing respiration to a patient who is unable to breathe. Ventilators mainly are used in hospitals. Medical ventilators supply oxygen to the lungs and remove carbon dioxide from the body.

A ventilator often is used for short periods, such as during surgery when a patient is under general anesthesia or during the treatment when a patient has serious lung disease or other condition that affects normal breathing. Some people may have a condition that requires long-term or even permanent use of a ventilator.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases due to urbanization and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, changing lifestyles (such as lack of exercise), a rapidly expanding geriatric population are pushing the growth of the global ventilators market. Also, pandemics like 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are driving the global demand for ventilators.

COVID-19 or coronavirus disease is an infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus experience mild to moderate respiratory illness. An aging population, especially people with a history of medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to become infected and develop serious illnesses. In some patients, the virus can damage the lungs and cause acute respiratory distress, which requires patients to be placed on a ventilator

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Medical Ventilators: Background and Technology

Introduction

Ventilation Modes

Typical Ventilator Settings

Evolution of Medical Ventilators

Negative-Pressure Ventilators

Positive-Pressure Non-Invasive Ventilation

Positive-Pressure Invasive Ventilators

Chapter 4 Medical Device Regulations

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Regulations

U.S.

Europe

Chapter 5 Medical Ventilators: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on Medtech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials, and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Medical Ventilation

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Efforts to Overcome the Shortage of Ventilators

Guidance from Governments

Converting Non-Invasive Ventilation Devices for Invasive Use

Ventilating Multiple Patients on a Single Ventilator

Non-OEMs Helping Manufacture Medical Ventilators

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Ventilation Type

Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Invasive Ventilation

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Neonatal Ventilators

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User

Hospitals

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Home Healthcare Settings

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Medical Ventilators

Pricing

Main Types of Ventilators

Global Company Share Analysis

Medtronic

Getinge AB

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Getinge Ab

Hamilton Medical Ag

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Resmed Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Smiths Medical

Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51h25o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900