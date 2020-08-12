Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Ventilators Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and future market potential of medical ventilators. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and opportunity and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2024 and market rank for key market players. The report details the market share of medical ventilators based on types of ventilation, types of products, and end-users.
This report segments the global market by these geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The North America region includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; the European region includes Germany, the U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2018 as the base year, 2019, and forecast through year-end 2024.
The Report Includes:
A medical ventilator is a medical device that provides ventilation by transferring breathable air along with oxygen into and out of the lungs, thus providing respiration to a patient who is unable to breathe. Ventilators mainly are used in hospitals. Medical ventilators supply oxygen to the lungs and remove carbon dioxide from the body.
A ventilator often is used for short periods, such as during surgery when a patient is under general anesthesia or during the treatment when a patient has serious lung disease or other condition that affects normal breathing. Some people may have a condition that requires long-term or even permanent use of a ventilator.
The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases due to urbanization and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, changing lifestyles (such as lack of exercise), a rapidly expanding geriatric population are pushing the growth of the global ventilators market. Also, pandemics like 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are driving the global demand for ventilators.
COVID-19 or coronavirus disease is an infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus experience mild to moderate respiratory illness. An aging population, especially people with a history of medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to become infected and develop serious illnesses. In some patients, the virus can damage the lungs and cause acute respiratory distress, which requires patients to be placed on a ventilator
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Medical Ventilators: Background and Technology
Chapter 4 Medical Device Regulations
Chapter 5 Medical Ventilators: Market Dynamics
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Ventilation Type
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51h25o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: