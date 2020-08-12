Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services (Instruments (Dry Heat), Services (Ethylene Oxide, E-Beam, Steam), Consumables & Accessories (Pouches, Lubricants)), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025 from USD 12.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection. Emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



Attractive Opportunities in the Sterilization Equipment Market



Equipment sterilization plays a critical role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings. During the outbreak, patient-to-patient pathogen transmission via medical devices can be entirely prevented by properly sterilizing medical devices. The usage of reprocessed equipment to disinfect or sterilize medical devices is higher than normal during the pandemic since improper decontamination of surgical instruments, endoscopic devices, respiratory care devices, and reusable hemodialysis machines can lead to arise in the threat due to COVID. This has increased the demand for sterilization consumables to ensure proper sterilization of medical devices.



By product & services, the sterilization equipment market is segmented sterilization instruments, sterilization consumables & accessories and sterilization services. Of all these product & service sterilization instruments accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing number of surgeries performed.



Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market, by end user in 2019



On the basis of end user, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, food & beverage companies, and other end users. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the higher surgeries performed in the hospital settings and increasing cases of HAIs.



North America will continue to dominate the sterilization equipment market during the forecast period



In 2019, North America was estimated to be the largest regional market for sterilization equipment, followed by Europe. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, the growing geriatric population, and the consequent rise in the demand for healthcare services.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sterilization Equipment Market Overview

4.2 North America: Sterilization Equipment Market, by Product & Service (2019)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Sterilization Equipment Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Food Sterilization and Disinfection

5.2.1.4 Growth in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Re-Introduction of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

5.2.2.2 E-Beam Sterilization

5.2.2.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Burning Issues

5.2.3.1 Non-Compliance to Sterilization Standards

5.2.4 Covid-19 Impact on the Sterilization Equipment Market



6 Sterilization Equipment Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sterilization Instruments

6.2.1 Heat/High-Temperature Sterilization Instruments

6.2.1.1 Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization Instruments

6.2.1.1.1 Moist Heat Sterilization is One of the Oldest Heat Sterilization Techniques Used

6.2.1.2 Dry Heat Sterilization Instruments

6.2.1.2.1 Increasing Usage in Laboratory Glassware Sterilization Will Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments

6.2.2.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Instruments

6.2.2.1.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Instruments Dominate the Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments Market

6.2.2.2 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Instruments

6.2.2.2.1 Eto is Widely Used for Plastic Products/Packaging That May Be Discolored by Irradiation

6.2.2.3 Ozone-Based Sterilization Instruments

6.2.2.3.1 Cost Savings and Lack of Residue Have Made Ozone-Based Sterilization Popular Among Stakeholders

6.2.2.4 Formaldehyde Sterilization Instruments

6.2.2.4.1 Effectiveness of Formaldehyde Sterilizers to Sterilize Heat-Sensitive Goods is Expected to Boost the Market

6.2.2.5 Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Instruments

6.2.3 Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Instruments

6.2.3.1 Gamma Radiation Sterilization Instruments

6.2.3.1.1 Safety, Reliability, and High Effectiveness of Gamma Radiation Sterilization Have Driven Its Adoption

6.2.3.2 E-Beam Radiation Sterilization Instruments

6.2.3.2.1 E-Beam Radiation Sterilization Instruments Will Witness High Adoption in the Coming Years

6.2.4 Filtration Sterilization Instruments

6.2.4.1 Wide Use of Filtration Sterilization in the Pharmaceutical and Food Industries Will Boost the Market Growth

6.3 Sterilization Services

6.3.1 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services

6.3.1.1 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Dominate the Sterilization Services Market

6.3.2 Gamma Radiation Sterilization Services

6.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Gamma Radiation Sterilization Services in the Life Science Industry Will Drive Market Growth

6.3.3 E-Beam Sterilization Services

6.3.3.1 E-Beam Sterilization Services to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.3.4 Steam Sterilization Services

6.3.4.1 Limited Application of Steam Sterilization Has Affected Market Growth

6.3.5 Other Sterilization Services

6.4 Sterilization Consumables & Accessories

6.4.1 Sterilization Indicators

6.4.1.1 Chemical Indicators

6.4.1.1.1 Chemical Indicators Dominate the Sterilization Indicators Market, by Type

6.4.1.2 Biological Indicators

6.4.1.2.1 Biological Indicators Will Register the Highest CAGR in the Sterilization Indicators Market

6.4.2 Pouches

6.4.2.1 the Increasing Demand for Pouches is Attributed to Their Single-Use Nature and Short Shelf-Life

6.4.3 Lubricants

6.4.3.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries Has Driven the Demand for Lubricants

6.4.4 Sterilization Accessories

6.4.4.1 Growing Awareness of Sterilization is Driving Demand for Accessories

6.4.5 Covid-19 Impact on the Sterilization Equipment Market



7 Sterilization Equipment Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals & Clinics

7.2.1 Hospitals & Clinics Are the Largest End-users of Sterilization Equipment

7.3 Medical Device Companies

7.3.1 Medical Devices Are Primarily Sterilized Using Heat Sterilization & Low-Temperature Sterilization Methods

7.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4.1 Growth in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Adoption of Sterilization Equipment

7.5 Food & Beverage Companies

7.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Foodborne Diseases to Support Market Growth

7.6 Other End-users

7.7 Impact of Covid-19 on the Sterilization Equipment Market



8 Sterilization Equipment Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansions

9.3.2 Product Launches/Approvals

9.3.3 Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.4 Acquisitions

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

9.4.1 Visionary Leaders

9.4.2 Innovators

9.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.4.4 Emerging Companies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Steris Corporation

10.2 Getinge Group

10.3 Advanced Sterilization Products

10.4 3M Company Group

10.5 Cardinal Health

10.6 Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)

10.7 Cantel Medical

10.8 Stryker

10.9 Merck Kgaa

10.10 MMM Group

10.11 Matachana Group

10.12 Sotera Health

10.13 Tuttnauer

10.14 Andersen Products, Inc.

10.15 Steelco S.P.A.

10.16 Noxilizer, Inc.

10.17 De Lama Spa

10.18 Cosmed Group, Inc.

10.19 C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipement

10.20 E-Beam Services, Inc.

10.21 Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.

10.22 Systec GmbH

10.23 Continental Equipment Company

10.24 Midwest Sterilization Corporation

10.25 Bgs Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. Kg



11 Adjacent Markets

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Infection Control Market

11.2.1 Market Definition

11.2.2 Limitations

11.2.3 Market Overview

11.2.3.1 Introduction

11.2.3.2 Technological Advancements

11.2.3.3 Increasing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services

11.3 Infection Control Market, by Product & Service

11.3.1 Infection Control Market, by End-user

11.4 Infection Control Market, by Region



12 Appendix



