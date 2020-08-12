Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 42 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

12 August 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 5 - 11 August 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]17,647 24,893,164
5 August 2020501,893.6094,680
6 August 2020751,943.89145,792
7 August 2020501,969.9298,496
10 August 2020501,997.1699,858
11 August 2020601,971.70118,302
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)17,932 25,450,292


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]228,205 331,519,740
5 August 20205002,134.291,067,145
6 August 20206002,197.381,318,428
7 August 20204002,230.66892,264
10 August 20204002,247.70899,080
11 August 20205002,235.621,117,810
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)230,605 336,814,467

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 17,932 A shares and 297,033 B shares corresponding to 1.43 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 5 - 11 August 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments