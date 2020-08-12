Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 42 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
12 August 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 5 - 11 August 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|17,647
|24,893,164
|5 August 2020
|50
|1,893.60
|94,680
|6 August 2020
|75
|1,943.89
|145,792
|7 August 2020
|50
|1,969.92
|98,496
|10 August 2020
|50
|1,997.16
|99,858
|11 August 2020
|60
|1,971.70
|118,302
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|17,932
|25,450,292
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|228,205
|331,519,740
|5 August 2020
|500
|2,134.29
|1,067,145
|6 August 2020
|600
|2,197.38
|1,318,428
|7 August 2020
|400
|2,230.66
|892,264
|10 August 2020
|400
|2,247.70
|899,080
|11 August 2020
|500
|2,235.62
|1,117,810
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|230,605
|336,814,467
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 17,932 A shares and 297,033 B shares corresponding to 1.43 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 5 - 11 August 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
SE-2020-42_Transactions A and B sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: