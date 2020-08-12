Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 42 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

12 August 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 5 - 11 August 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 17,647 24,893,164 5 August 2020 50 1,893.60 94,680 6 August 2020 75 1,943.89 145,792 7 August 2020 50 1,969.92 98,496 10 August 2020 50 1,997.16 99,858 11 August 2020 60 1,971.70 118,302 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 17,932 25,450,292





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 228,205 331,519,740 5 August 2020 500 2,134.29 1,067,145 6 August 2020 600 2,197.38 1,318,428 7 August 2020 400 2,230.66 892,264 10 August 2020 400 2,247.70 899,080 11 August 2020 500 2,235.62 1,117,810 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 230,605 336,814,467

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 17,932 A shares and 297,033 B shares corresponding to 1.43 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 5 - 11 August 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

