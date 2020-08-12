Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Plant Operations, Nuclear Fuel, and Nuclear Instrumentation: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following operations and technology categories; national and regional level splits are provided for each of these categories -

Fuel.

Fuel purchase.

Fuel disposal.

Instrumentation.

SCADA and specialized controls.

Sensors, gauges, and meters.

Actuators and other physical controls.

Operation period and maintenance.

Maintenance and equipment capital costs.

Safety equipment upgrades.

Repowering.

Operations and consumables.

The following are considered:

Pressurized water reactor.

Boiling water reactor.

Gas-cooled reactor.

Light water graphite reactor.

Pressurized heavy water reactor.

Report Includes:

48 tables

A comprehensive overview of the global markets for nuclear plant operations, nuclear fuel, and nuclear instrumentation

Analyses of global market trends with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

The regional analysis of the market covering geographical regions of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

Underlying technologies driving the industry's growth as well as key factors such as current trends, government regulations, regulatory compliances, and other macroeconomic factors that shape and affect the market

Patent analysis, including a range of the current state of technology and developments, newly issued patents, and new patent applications

Market share analysis of the leading manufacturers of nuclear equipment and relevant supply chain participants and their key competitive landscape

Company profiles of major market participants, including Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (BHAVINI), Cameco Corp., Exelon Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Skoda JS

After a slowdown in nuclear industry development that lasted for over 20 years, new applications over the last decade opened the possibility of dozens of new nuclear facilities globally. Interest in nuclear technology has also been spurred by increasing concern over climate management and global carbon emissions. But how does this all translate into changes within the nuclear operations market? Nuclear power plant operations are viewed by many as steady and reliable. Markets must move forward whether or not there is, for example, a global pandemic or a global economic downturn. By their very nature, nuclear power production facilities produce low-cost, reliable power generation that is used by utilities almost exclusively to support baseload power production. Nuclear facilities are always operating and always producing power at the same rate unless there is shut down for maintenance or refueling. Unlike peaking plants or load-following plants that vary production based on demand, nuclear plants mostly continue to produce, no matter what. and, therefore, they continue to need operations to support, pretty much no matter what.

There are, however, drivers that support and slow markets for nuclear industry operations, fuel, and instrumentation. Generally, the construction of new facilities does directly support the industry, because more new facilities translate into more operating facilities that require operational support, fuel, and instrumentation. Moreover, there are some decisions that are made at least in part based on economics. During lean economic times, major or minor upgrades may be delay due to a lack of capital.



This has certainly been the case during the COVID pandemic, with capital markets and supply chains drying up at least temporarily. The supply chain, specific to COVID, has been another area of key concern. Whereas some facility operators would prefer to move ahead with planned upgrades, even with the money to do so, some have been stymied by a reduction in available equipment caused by interruptions of facilities that produce the equipment and by global transport and shipping supply chain interruption. These changes will not be permanent and are expected to increasingly lift as the impacts of COVID-19 move behind us.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Categories

Fuel

Fuel Purchase

Fuel Disposal

Instrumentation

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition and Specialized Controls

Sensors, Gauges, and Meters

Actuators and Other Physical Controls

Operation Period and Maintenance

Maintenance and Equipment Capital Costs

Safety Equipment Upgrades

Repowering

Operations and Consumables

Types of Nuclear Reactors

Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)

Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR)

Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR)

Key Factors Influencing the Nuclear Markets

Political Considerations

Economic

Social

Technological

Environmental and Human Health

Legal

Technologies and Services Categories Not Included in This Report

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market by Geography

Global Market by Technology/Service Category

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology/Service Area

Global Market for Nuclear Fuel

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asia-Pacific Market

Global Market for Nuclear Fuel Disposal

Global Market for SCADA and Specialized Controls

Global Market for Sensors, Gauges and Meters

Global Market for Actuators and Other Physical Controls

Global Market for Maintenance and Equipment Capital Costs

Global Market for Safety Equipment Upgrades

Global Market for Repowering

Global Market for Operations and Consumables

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Nuclear Production Technology

Global Markets by Production Technology

Global Summary

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Nuclear Fuel Production Supply Chain

Uranium Mining/Recovery

Conversion

Enrichment

Deconversion

Fuel Fabrication

Fuel Use

Storage, Reprocessing, and Disposal

Nuclear Equipment and Products Supply Chain

Commodity Supply Chain

Semiconductor Manufacturing and Assembly

Electronics Equipment Manufacturers

Petroleum Supply Chain

Raw Materials Producers

Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators

Chemicals Production Specialists

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Specialty Equipment Manufacturers

Distributors

Construction/Installation Contractors

Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contractors

End Users

Industry and Key Research Organizations

Key Industry Trends

High Levels of Investments

Stringent Regulations

Development of New Nuclear Fuel, Operations and Instrumentation

Plastics Industry Growth and Development

High-Temperature Nuclear Fuel, Operations and Instrumentation

Environmental and Health Concerns Surrounding the Nuclear Industry

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Patents Granted Annually

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Ansaldo Nucleare

Atomenergomash ()

Atomstroyexport JSC

Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (Bhavini)

Cameco

Centrus Energy Group

China National Nuclear Corp.

Constellation (Exelon); Constellation Energy Nuclear Group

Duke Energy Corp.

EDF Group

Enel Spa

Enrichment Technology Co.

Eurodif

Exelon Corp.

Framatome

Ge Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Iberdrola

Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Indsutries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Nuclear Energy Systems

Naes Corp.

Nextera Energy Inc.

Nuclear Fuel Services

Nukem Technologies Gmbh (Rosatom)

Rheinmetall Defence (Rheinmetall Ag) Corporate Sector Defence

Orano Group

Rosatom

koda JS

Tvel

United States Enrichment Corp. (Centrus Energy)

Us Nuclear Corp.

Urenco Ltd.

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Chapter 10 Patent Summary

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

