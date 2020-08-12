Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Plant Operations, Nuclear Fuel, and Nuclear Instrumentation: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following operations and technology categories; national and regional level splits are provided for each of these categories -
- Fuel.
- Fuel purchase.
- Fuel disposal.
- Instrumentation.
- SCADA and specialized controls.
- Sensors, gauges, and meters.
- Actuators and other physical controls.
- Operation period and maintenance.
- Maintenance and equipment capital costs.
- Safety equipment upgrades.
- Repowering.
- Operations and consumables.
The following are considered:
- Pressurized water reactor.
- Boiling water reactor.
- Gas-cooled reactor.
- Light water graphite reactor.
- Pressurized heavy water reactor.
Report Includes:
- 48 tables
- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for nuclear plant operations, nuclear fuel, and nuclear instrumentation
- Analyses of global market trends with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- The regional analysis of the market covering geographical regions of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific
- Underlying technologies driving the industry's growth as well as key factors such as current trends, government regulations, regulatory compliances, and other macroeconomic factors that shape and affect the market
- Patent analysis, including a range of the current state of technology and developments, newly issued patents, and new patent applications
- Market share analysis of the leading manufacturers of nuclear equipment and relevant supply chain participants and their key competitive landscape
- Company profiles of major market participants, including Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (BHAVINI), Cameco Corp., Exelon Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Skoda JS
After a slowdown in nuclear industry development that lasted for over 20 years, new applications over the last decade opened the possibility of dozens of new nuclear facilities globally. Interest in nuclear technology has also been spurred by increasing concern over climate management and global carbon emissions. But how does this all translate into changes within the nuclear operations market? Nuclear power plant operations are viewed by many as steady and reliable. Markets must move forward whether or not there is, for example, a global pandemic or a global economic downturn. By their very nature, nuclear power production facilities produce low-cost, reliable power generation that is used by utilities almost exclusively to support baseload power production. Nuclear facilities are always operating and always producing power at the same rate unless there is shut down for maintenance or refueling. Unlike peaking plants or load-following plants that vary production based on demand, nuclear plants mostly continue to produce, no matter what. and, therefore, they continue to need operations to support, pretty much no matter what.
There are, however, drivers that support and slow markets for nuclear industry operations, fuel, and instrumentation. Generally, the construction of new facilities does directly support the industry, because more new facilities translate into more operating facilities that require operational support, fuel, and instrumentation. Moreover, there are some decisions that are made at least in part based on economics. During lean economic times, major or minor upgrades may be delay due to a lack of capital.
This has certainly been the case during the COVID pandemic, with capital markets and supply chains drying up at least temporarily. The supply chain, specific to COVID, has been another area of key concern. Whereas some facility operators would prefer to move ahead with planned upgrades, even with the money to do so, some have been stymied by a reduction in available equipment caused by interruptions of facilities that produce the equipment and by global transport and shipping supply chain interruption. These changes will not be permanent and are expected to increasingly lift as the impacts of COVID-19 move behind us.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Categories
- Fuel
- Fuel Purchase
- Fuel Disposal
- Instrumentation
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition and Specialized Controls
- Sensors, Gauges, and Meters
- Actuators and Other Physical Controls
- Operation Period and Maintenance
- Maintenance and Equipment Capital Costs
- Safety Equipment Upgrades
- Repowering
- Operations and Consumables
- Types of Nuclear Reactors
- Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
- Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
- Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)
- Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR)
- Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR)
- Key Factors Influencing the Nuclear Markets
- Political Considerations
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Environmental and Human Health
- Legal
- Technologies and Services Categories Not Included in This Report
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market by Geography
- Global Market by Technology/Service Category
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology/Service Area
- Global Market for Nuclear Fuel
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asia-Pacific Market
- Global Market for Nuclear Fuel Disposal
- Global Market for SCADA and Specialized Controls
- Global Market for Sensors, Gauges and Meters
- Global Market for Actuators and Other Physical Controls
- Global Market for Maintenance and Equipment Capital Costs
- Global Market for Safety Equipment Upgrades
- Global Market for Repowering
- Global Market for Operations and Consumables
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Nuclear Production Technology
- Global Markets by Production Technology
- Global Summary
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Nuclear Fuel Production Supply Chain
- Uranium Mining/Recovery
- Conversion
- Enrichment
- Deconversion
- Fuel Fabrication
- Fuel Use
- Storage, Reprocessing, and Disposal
- Nuclear Equipment and Products Supply Chain
- Commodity Supply Chain
- Semiconductor Manufacturing and Assembly
- Electronics Equipment Manufacturers
- Petroleum Supply Chain
- Raw Materials Producers
- Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators
- Chemicals Production Specialists
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Specialty Equipment Manufacturers
- Distributors
- Construction/Installation Contractors
- Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contractors
- End Users
- Industry and Key Research Organizations
- Key Industry Trends
- High Levels of Investments
- Stringent Regulations
- Development of New Nuclear Fuel, Operations and Instrumentation
- Plastics Industry Growth and Development
- High-Temperature Nuclear Fuel, Operations and Instrumentation
- Environmental and Health Concerns Surrounding the Nuclear Industry
- Sustainability and Social Responsibility
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patents Granted Annually
- Patent Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Patent Materials Map
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Ansaldo Nucleare
- Atomenergomash ()
- Atomstroyexport JSC
- Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (Bhavini)
- Cameco
- Centrus Energy Group
- China National Nuclear Corp.
- Constellation (Exelon); Constellation Energy Nuclear Group
- Duke Energy Corp.
- EDF Group
- Enel Spa
- Enrichment Technology Co.
- Eurodif
- Exelon Corp.
- Framatome
- Ge Hitachi Nuclear Energy
- Iberdrola
- Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Indsutries Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Nuclear Energy Systems
- Naes Corp.
- Nextera Energy Inc.
- Nuclear Fuel Services
- Nukem Technologies Gmbh (Rosatom)
- Rheinmetall Defence (Rheinmetall Ag) Corporate Sector Defence
- Orano Group
- Rosatom
- koda JS
- Tvel
- United States Enrichment Corp. (Centrus Energy)
- Us Nuclear Corp.
- Urenco Ltd.
- Westinghouse Electric Corp.
Chapter 10 Patent Summary
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
