Excipients have been a part of the pharmaceutical industry and their demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is owing to their ability to perform various functions such as improving the stability of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), modifying drug release, and masking taste. Expanding patient base coupled with the need to develop cost-effective drugs has led to the growth of generics. This has simultaneously driven the need for excipients that can be successfully utilized for these drugs. Excipients impart no medicinal properties to the drug; they have well-defined roles ranging from protecting the API to easing the manufacturing process. Factors such as patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, which will consequently boost the demand for generic drugs, and increasing demand for patient-compliant drugs have boosted the demand for oral solid dosage excipients. However, a stringent regulatory process is one of the roadblocks to the development of novel excipients. Long development timelines, high investment into R&D, and chances of failure have prevented manufacturers from developing novel excipients. For instance, antioxidants such as ascorbic acid are used in combination with compounds that are prone to oxidation, hence improving the efficiency of the formulation.



Areas of Growth:

Continuous manufacturing technology has gained prominence in the solid drug manufacturing arena. Although traditional processes are still incorporated in the continuous process line, the requirement of ingredients has differed. Therefore, there is a need for excipients that are well suited for the continuous process. The rise in the geriatric, children and mentally-disabled population has increased the demand for flexible oral dosage formulations including chewable tablets and lozenges. With the influx of such flexible oral solid dosage formations, the demand for excipients compatible with them has subsequently increased.



Regional Analysis:

North America has dominated the market and is expected to sustain this position during the forecast period. Strong economic growth increases the affordability quotient, which results in an increased demand for better healthcare services in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC), on the other hand, is expected to witness the highest growth during the period of this study.



Competitive Structure:

In terms of market participation, Tier 1 companies including BASF, Ashland, Evonik, and Roquette occupied a share of around 45%-55% thus dominating the market. Tier 2 companies held a share of 25%-35%, followed by Tier 3 companies with a share of 10%-15%. Moreover, Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies have adopted strategies like partnerships and acquisitions to expand their customer base and establish a global presence.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Market Segmentation Description

3. Regulatory Guidelines

Excipients and Compendia Monograph

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Guide Timeline

The Need for Certification

4. Drivers and Restraints - Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Breakdown by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality

Binders & Fillers Segment

Coatings Segment

Disintegrants Segment

Others Segment

Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market Value Chain

Value Chain Description

6. Competitive Landscape - Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market

Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis - Market Participant Activities

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Demand for Solubility-enhancing Excipients

Growth Opportunity 2 - Need for an Exclusive Excipient Approval Regulatory Agency

8. Trends in the Total Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market

Market Trends

Increasing Demand for New Excipients

Examples of New Excipients

Types of New Excipients 1 - Novel Excipients

Types of New Excipients 2 - Modified Excipients

Types of New Excipients 3 - Co-processed Excipients

Examples of Co-processed Excipients

CDMO & Outsourcing

Modified Dosage Forms

Flexible Oral Solid Dosage Forms

9. North America Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality

10. Europe Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality

11. APAC Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality

12. Rest of World (RoW) Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast by Functionality

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functionality

13. The Last Word

14. Appendix

