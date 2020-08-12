PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Affinity and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) today announced the addition of medical malpractice insurance to the AAP Insurance Program. The addition of this line of insurance will provide AAP members across the U.S. with a comprehensive medical malpractice offering, including complimentary access to Pediatric Care Online (PCO).



USI Affinity’s Chief Operating Officer, Jenny Zhang, stated: “We’re excited to provide pediatricians with access to a medical malpractice policy, as an affinity program offering from the American Academy of Pediatrics, underwritten by MedPro Group and administered by USI Affinity. AAP members can trust that they are insured with the most comprehensive and reliable malpractice option available to pediatricians.”



MedPro Group has protected physicians and surgeons since 1899. Both solo practitioners and large healthcare systems can rest easy knowing MedPro Group’s stability and experience is on their side. The combination of AAP, MedPro Group and USI Affinity working together to offer an industry-leading medical malpractice policy exclusively to AAP members provides a level of industry knowledge and market strength that will be unparalleled in the marketplace.



“USI Affinity and the American Academy of Pediatrics work together to better serve the members of the AAP, and we are thrilled to offer this new coverage to our members. The medical malpractice insurance coverage is the perfect addition to the existing AAP Insurance Program, providing pediatricians, pediatric medical subspecialists and surgeons with both business and personal insurance,” said Dr. Martha Middlemist, MD, FAAP, Chair of the AAP Insurance Trust. “This offering will provide AAP members with peace of mind and confidence that they have the best program to fit their needs.”



To learn more about the products and services available through the American Academy of Pediatrics, visit http://www.aapinsurance.com.



About USI Affinity

USI Affinity is the broker and administrator for the AAP Insurance Program. For over 75 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for over 440 organizations nationwide, representing more than 22 million association, union and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit www.usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



About MedPro Group

As part of the Berkshire Hathaway family, MedPro Group is the nation’s first provider of healthcare liability insurance and has protected the assets and reputations of the healthcare community since 1899. With over $1 billion in annual premium and more than 300,000 clients, MedPro Group is the national leader in customized insurance, claims and patient safety & risk solutions for physicians, surgeons, dentists and other healthcare professionals, as well as hospitals, senior care and other healthcare facilities. MedPro Group is the marketing name used to refer to the insurance operations of The Medical Protective Company, Princeton Insurance Company, PLICO, Inc. and MedPro RRG Risk Retention Group. All insurance products are administered by MedPro Group and underwritten by these and other Berkshire Hathaway affiliates, including National Fire & Marine Insurance Company. Product availability is based upon business and regulatory approval and may differ among companies. Visit medpro.com/affiliates for more information.

