PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, has appointed Mrs. Lauren Folkard, Vice President and Head of Cyber for the London Market. Mrs. Folkard was previously a cyber class underwriter at Barbican and is an industry veteran, having been part of the cyber management team at Chubb. She will be based out of the firm’s London office.



Mr. Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Lauren to Sompo International. This is an exciting development as part of our long-term commitment to this class of business and it supplements our global cyber capabilities. While clients already face a wide range of cyber exposures, they have become more acute during the Coronavirus pandemic. In this environment, data breaches are more likely, and companies will be at increased risk. Our ambition is to work with our clients and broker partners to deliver the solutions they need to navigate the changing risk environment.”

Mrs. Folkard shared, “I look forward to building upon Sompo International’s expertise within the cyber class and to deepening and extending relationships with brokers and insureds and I am thrilled to join an organization with substantial financial strength and solid underwriting appetite. I believe that Sompo International is well-positioned to address today’s cyber market challenges including malware, phishing and social engineering threats which are all rising as criminals seek to exploit weaknesses of staff working remotely without access to their usual network of advice and support.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries.

For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com .

Contact

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing & Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com