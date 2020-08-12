SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), announced that its Joint Venture, GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”), has completed Phase I of qTerm, a human vitals device, powered by AI, which is the device size and physical dimensions.



The qTerm device is targeted to measure body temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate – all with a simple touch of the finger. GBT believes that the miniaturization of the device is a key factor to its success, yet advanced circuitry and sensory systems have to fit on board. We simulated and evaluated sizes and shapes of qTerm and concluded a user friendly, efficient sizes and shape for version one. The device could be easily attached to a smart phone or used as a standalone instrument. Version one will use a standard button battery and will be typically at OFF state. When the user touches and holds the button, it will be activated and measure human's vital signs. In order to join the world's battle against the COVID-19 virus, we are accelerating version one development with the goal of to bring the product into the market as soon as possible. Version one will be measuring human temperature. If the reading is of concern, the user will receive a timely visual and audio alert. qTerm smart phone app will keep a history for the user's records and provide numerical and statistical data about the user's body temperature.

In addition, qTerm’s mobile app is designed to be powered by AI, anonymously and securely collecting the user data, building a worldwide ‘thermal map’ to alert about potential health risks proximities. The device sizes and shape, including battery location and PCB board has been determined and now GBT is moving to Phase II, which is the device circuits implementation and optimization.

As a reminder, on April 19, 2020, GBT/Tokenize filed a provisional patent with USPTO for proximity circle. The application has been assigned serial number 63012205. The system includes an AI engine that enables “Safety Circle” per users. The system records users body temperature and we believe can be used to build HOT ZONES database. The system is using the mobile device or its own GPS system to categorize and define regions with people that reported above normal hot body temperature. This seeks to provide an addition layer of protection to a provisional patent application for the qTerm Device that was filed on March 30, 2020 with the USPTO, which has been assigned serial number 63001564. On August 3, 2020, GBT/Tokenize filed a comprehensive non-provisional patent with USPTO for the qTerm project. The application has been assigned serial number 16983289. The patent includes a wide variety of features to be implemented within the device according to the company's scheduled releases and milestones. The device is scheduled to complete its prototyping by September 2020.

Rendering of the suggested shape (for visualization only):

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf0ed2f2-d60b-4613-9518-d9c706e89994

About GBT Technologies Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

