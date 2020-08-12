$57.0M cash, cash equivalents and freely tradeable marketable securities



$3.0 million positive adjusted EBITDA

44% increase in medical cannabis net revenue Q/Q

Net loss of $4.0M, compared to $6.2M in previous quarter

21% increase in active, registered medical cannabis patients Q/Q

Three significant production facility expansions licensed and operationalized

TORONTO , Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”).

“The second quarter saw several major operational breakthroughs for Aleafia Health as we received regulatory approval and operationalized three major facility expansions. Now, with an industry leading production ecosystem, we will be able to produce a broader portfolio of new, differentiated product formats along with unique cultivars, at large scale,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

“Our significant increase in medical cannabis sales and patient growth, coupled with much needed Cannabis 2.0 formats and dried flower products will see us continue to capture market in both the medical and adult-use markets. This coupled with a significantly strengthened balance sheet positions us well for the future.”

Condense Three months ended, % Change

Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Net revenue 9,775 3,839 155% Net cannabis revenue(1) 8,995 2,420 272% Consolidated cost of sales 6,273 2,795 124% Gross profit (loss) before fair value ("FV") adjustments on net revenue 3,502 1,044 235% Gross margin before FV adjustments on net revenue(1) 36% 27% n/a Selling, general & administrative expenses ("SG&A") 8,500 7,855 8% Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) 3,042 (4,538) n/a Net (loss) income (4,020) (11,477) 65% 1. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of the associated MD&A for term definition. 2. See the "Adjusted EBITDA" section of the associated MD&A for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 net revenue was $9.8 million, a decline of 34% over the previous quarter and an increase of 155% over the prior year’s quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily derived from a $6.6 million increase in cannabis net revenue.

Net medical cannabis revenue for Q2 2020 was $2.0 million, an increase of 44% over the previous quarter and a 94% increase over the prior year’s quarter. The increase was primarily due to improved product availability for top-selling SKUs and a significant increase in the Company’s total number of active registered patients during the reporting period.

Net adult-use cannabis revenue for Q2 2020 was $0.9 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in Q2 2019. The sequential increase was due to increased sales of competitively priced oil-based products. The Company expects to have a strong inventory of dried flower products along with new Cannabis 2.0 formats in market in 2020’s second half, which is expected to have a materially positive impact on adult-use sales.

As previously disclosed in the Company’s MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, bulk wholesale cannabis net revenue may fluctuate due to the seasonal nature of outdoor cultivation, which was the primary reason for a sequential decline of 34% in cannabis net revenue during Q2 2020. However, the Company's exposure to seasonality is reduced with the recent licensing of the Niagara Facility and Paris Phase II expansion, that together support consistent, standardized input material, processing and packaging capacity for medical and adult-use sales channels.

Clinic revenue for Q2 2020 was $0.8 million, a decline of 10% over the previous quarter. This was primarily due to a decline in the number of billable patient visits, as the Company shifted its clinic operating model to conducting virtual-only patient consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

($,000s) Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 % Change Cannabis inventory & biological assets 39,050 7,217 441% Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 56,957 63,533 -10% Other current assets 19,970 12,538 59% Accounts payable 16,536 6,718 146% Working capital 74,666 75,935 -2% Property, plant & equipment 74,769 65,325 14% Total assets 468,015 448,032 4% Total liabilities 78,217 62,130 26%

Cannabis Operational Results

Three months ended, Operational Results - Cannabis Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Active, registered patients 13,285 10,983 6,959 Average net selling price of medical cannabis per gram(1) $7.87 $8.04 $12.36 Average net selling price of adult-use cannabis per gram(1) $4.81 $6.88 $7.59 Average net selling price of bulk wholesale cannabis per gram(1) $2.92 $2.47 n/a Kilograms sold 2,545 4,992 267 1. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of the associated MD&A for term definition for term definition.

Driving sequential medical cannabis net revenue growth, active registered patients increased to 13,285 at June 30, 2020, compared to 10,983 at March 31, 2020. Active, registered patients further increased to approximately 14,250 at August 11, 2020. The Company expects to see continued patient growth throughout 2020, along with an increase in medical cannabis revenue per patient as it introduces a broader product portfolio.

Medical net revenue per gram equivalent sold was $7.87, compared to $8.04 in the previous quarter. A decline in the price of dried flower sold was offset by an increase in volumes sold of higher-margin product SKUs including capsules and sprays.

Adult-use net revenue per gram equivalent sold was $4.81, a decline from $6.88 in the previous quarter. The decline is attributed to the Company’s adult-use strategy of offering high-quality products at competitive price points to increase sales volume. This has resulted in a significant increase in sales volume beginning in June 2020, which continued subsequent to the reporting period’s close.

Bulk wholesale net revenue per gram equivalent sold was $2.92, compared to $2.47 in the previous quarter. The increase was due to an increased proportion of processed cannabis extracts sold at higher prices per gram equivalent, partially offset by a significantly lower price per gram sold for dried flower relative to the prior quarter.

COVID-19 & Business Operations

On April 17, 2020, the Company provided a comprehensive corporate update on business operations, including changes in operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most significant change in operations to date has been the temporary closure of the physical clinic locations of the Company’s national network of cannabis clinics and education centres since March 16, 2020. Immediately following the clinics’ closures, all patient consultations were completed virtually and all clinic administrative and customer service staff and medical professionals worked from home.

In accordance with provincial and local rules surrounding reopening, the Company has since commenced the phased re-opening of certain clinic locations. Since July, some staff are now working in clinics, but patients continue to primarily receive consultations virtually. All locations are equipped with the appropriate personal protective equipment, cleaning materials and signage, with staff following company-wide standard operating procedures to ensure safety and security.

The Government of Ontario deemed cannabis production an essential service, and as a result all three of the Company’s production facilities have remained open with no material adverse effect on operations.

Key Developments During the Reporting Period

Launch of AssureHome Delivery



On April 21, 2020, the Company commenced operations of AssureHome Delivery, a direct-to-door delivery service for medical cannabis products. Providing patients with fast and complementary service, the first Toronto deliveries were completed on April 21, 2020. On July 30, 2020, the Company announced that AssureHome Delivery was now improving delivery times and offering same-day delivery to patients placing orders before noon on any business day.



Changes to Board of Directors



During the reporting period, the Company announced that Julian Fantino (former Chairman), Bill Stewart and Raf Souccar resigned as directors of the Company, effective May 15, 2020. On May 16, 2020, Rhonda Lawson and Glenn Washer were appointed as directors of the Company. The board is now composed entirely of independent directors, furthering the Company’s goal of enacting corporate governance best practices. Each of Lea M. Ray (Acting Chair), Mark Sandler, Dan Milliard, Loreto Grimaldi, Rhonda Lawson and Glenn Washer were re-elected by the Company’s shareholders at the annual general meeting held on June 30th, 2020.



Paris Facility Phase II Expansion Licence



On May 4, 2020, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Emblem Cannabis Corporation, had secured a Health Canada Licence Amendment for the Phase II expansion of its Paris Facility. The amendment was granted on May 1, 2020, expires on July 26, 2022 and authorizes cannabis production in the entire expanded building.



EU-GMP Application



On May 4, 2020, Aleafia Health’s subsidiary, Emblem Germany GmbH, formally submitted its application to German regulators for EU-GMP certification. The Company’s newly licensed Paris Facility Phase II expansion has been purpose built to meet EU-GMP certification requirements, the highest global standard for pharmaceutical-grade production, and as a result, provides wide access to global markets. The application, if successful, will allow the Company’s Paris Facility to produce and export EU-GMP-certified cannabis products to the European Union.



$13 Million Bought Deal Offering



On May 11, 2020, the Company announced that it entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters agreed to purchase 20,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to a short form prospectus offering, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $0.65 for gross proceeds of $13.0 million.



On May 29, 2020, the Company announced that it closed the bought deal offering, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option for a total issuance of 23,000,000 units and gross proceeds of $15.0 million.



Port Perry Outdoor Expansion Licence



On May 12, 2020, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Aleafia Farms Inc. secured a Health Canada Licence Amendment for its Port Perry Facility’s outdoor cultivation expansion. The expansion added an additional 60 acres of outdoor cultivation area, bringing the total to 86 acres (3.7 million sq. ft.) The amendment was granted on May 12, 2020, expires on October 13, 2020 and authorizes cannabis cultivation in “Outdoor Grow Area 5.”



Entire Niagara Facility Approved for Operations



On June 8, 2020, the Company announced that it was commencing operations in the entirety of its 160,000 sq. ft. Niagara Facility. On March 13, 2020, the Company secured its initial cultivation licence authorizing operations in 70,000 sq. ft. of the Niagara Facility. Following changes to site plan approval requirements announced by Health Canada on May 12, 2020, the Company was permitted to commence operations in the remaining 90,000 sq. ft. of the facility. Health Canada no longer requires licence amendment applications for certain site plan changes, as long as they are within an approved building that already appears on the previously issued licence.



Settlement of Claim



On June 25, 2020, the Company announced that Emblem and Aleafia Health entered into a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) with Aphria to resolve their outstanding dispute in respect of the termination of the parties’ wholesale cannabis supply agreement. Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, Emblem received total consideration of $29.1 million, comprised of $15.5 million cash payment, the issuance of common shares of Aphria with an aggregate market value of $10.0 million that are freely tradeable and transferable in Canada and a waiver of claimed receivables.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and has international operations in three continents.

Innovation is at the heart of Aleafia Health competitive advantage. The Company maintains a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value and has been named the 2019 top performing company of the year by the TSX Venture Exchange prior to graduation to the TSX.

