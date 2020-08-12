BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Intellectual Property Law today announced its ranking as No. 215 on the annual Inc. Magazine 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Caldwell has the distinction of being one of the only law firms ever named to the Inc. 5000 list.



The list represents a unique look at the most successful independent businesses in America. Many companies have gotten their first national exposure via the Inc. 5000 list, including Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and Zillow.

Keegan Caldwell, Managing Partner, spoke about what recognition on the Inc. 5000 list means to the firm: “While making the list is not the goal, the recognition is gratifying because it speaks to the value we consistently provide our clients. Our clients are our partners. The two-way transparency in our relationships breeds respect and trust and ensures that all parties row in the same direction to realize an IP strategy consistent with overall business objectives.”

Caldwell began as a one-man operation in Burlington, Vermont in 2016. Today, Caldwell is a boutique firm with a team of dedicated attorneys, patent agents, technical specialists, and support staff. The firm currently spans three U.S. offices with locations in Boston and San Francisco in addition to the original Burlington, Vermont office. In 2021, Caldwell will be expanding even further to include an international office in London, England.

As an elite intellectual property law firm, Caldwell assists clients ranging from start-ups to industry leaders to analyze, prepare, protect, and monetize their innovations. Caldwell credits the firm’s success to a commitment to provide prosecutorial and strategic advice that delivers a clear return on investment for every client. The firm holds regular office hours to assist MIT and local entrepreneurs with developing their intellectual property portfolios. Within the few short years since inception, Caldwell has also facilitated 9-figure deals for internationally positioned companies driven primarily by the intellectual property assets strategically developed by the firm.

As evidenced by their inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list, Caldwell has grown rapidly and shows no sign of slowing down. As a self-described “law firm version of a start-up,” their dedication to innovation and success is clear.