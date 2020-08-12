Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Implants Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Application, Surface Type, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The breast implants market was valued at US$ 1,535.96 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,278.40 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2027.
Increasing prevalence of breast cancer, new product launches & FDA approvals, a growing number of cosmetics, and increasing breast augmentation procedures are the major factors propelling the market growth over the years. However,post-surgical complications and high cost of breast implants and breast implant surgery are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.
Based on the product, the global breast implants market is segmented into silicon and saline. The silicon segment held the largest share of 90. 5% of the breast implants market and is expected to dominate the market in 2027. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult breast implants in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 5. 6% during the forecast period.
Based on the application, the global breast implants market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment held the largest market share of 63. 4% in 2018. The growth is primarily attributed to the rising number of cosmetic procedures worldwide. Moreover, the reconstructive surgery segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate of 4. 8% during the forecast period.
Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the breast implants market are National Healthcare Safety Network, Hospital Infection Society-India National Health Service, Care Quality Commission, Food and Drug Administration, Public Health England, Health Protection Agency, and among others. Some of the key players included in the report for the global breast implants market include Allergan plc., Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., PolytechHealth & Aesthetics GmbH, Ideal Implant Incorporated, Silimed, Group Sebbib SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd, HANSBIOMED CO. LTD, and among others.
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Global Breast Implants Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Global Breast Implants Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Segmentation
4.2.1 Global Breast Implants Market - By Product
4.2.2 Global Breast Implants Market - By Application
4.2.3 Global Breast Implants Market - By Surface Type
4.2.4 Global Breast Implants Market - By Geography
4.3 Pest Analysis
4.3.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.3.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.3.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.3.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.3.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis
5. Breast Implants Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer
5.1.2 New Product Launches & FDA Approvals
5.1.3 Growing Number of Cosmetic and Breast Augmentation Procedures
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Post-Surgical Complications
5.2.2 High Cost of Breast Implants and Breast Implant Surgery
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Breast Implants Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Breast Implants Market - Global Market Overview
6.2 Breast Implants Market - Global Market And Forecasts To 2027
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Performance Of Key Players
6.4.1 Allergan plc.
6.4.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC
6.4.3 Sientra Inc.
6.5 Expert Opinions
7. Breast Implants Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027- Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Breast Implants Market, By Product , 2019 & 2027 (%)
7.3 Silicone Implants
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Global Silicone Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Saline Implants Market
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Global Saline Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8. Breast Implants Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027 - Application s
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Breast Implants Market, By Application , 2019 & 2027 (%)
8.3 Cosmetic Surgery Market
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Reconstructive Surgery Market
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Global Reconstructive Surgery Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Breast Implants Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027 - Surface Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Breast Implants Market, By Surface Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)
9.3 Smooth Market
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Global Smooth Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.4 Textured Market
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Global Textured Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10. Breast Implants Market Forecasts And Analysis To 2027 - Geographical Analysis
10.1 North America Breast Implants Market
10.2 Europe Breast Implants Market
10.3 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Market
10.4 Middle East & Africa Breast Implants Market
10.5 South And Central America Breast Implants Market
11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Breast Implants Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12. Breast Implants Market - Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies In The Breast Implants Market, 2016-2019
12.3 Organic Growth Strategies
12.3.1 Overview
12.1 Inorganic Developments
12.1.1 Overview
13. Breast Implants Market -Key Company Profiles
13.1 Allergan Plc
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Financial Overview
13.1.4 Product Portfolio
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Mentor Worldwide Llc
13.3 Sientra Inc.
13.4 Gc Aesthetics Plc
13.5 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Gmbh
13.6 Hansbiomed Co. Ltd
13.7 Ideal Implant Incorporated
13.8 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
13.9 Establishment Labs S.A.
13.10 Groupe Sebbin Sas
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Glossary Of Terms
14.3 Methodology
14.4 Coverage
14.5 Secondary Research
14.6 Primary Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9yjgy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: