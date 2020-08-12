Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Implants Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Application, Surface Type, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The breast implants market was valued at US$ 1,535.96 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,278.40 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2027.



Increasing prevalence of breast cancer, new product launches & FDA approvals, a growing number of cosmetics, and increasing breast augmentation procedures are the major factors propelling the market growth over the years. However,post-surgical complications and high cost of breast implants and breast implant surgery are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.



Based on the product, the global breast implants market is segmented into silicon and saline. The silicon segment held the largest share of 90. 5% of the breast implants market and is expected to dominate the market in 2027. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult breast implants in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 5. 6% during the forecast period.



Based on the application, the global breast implants market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment held the largest market share of 63. 4% in 2018. The growth is primarily attributed to the rising number of cosmetic procedures worldwide. Moreover, the reconstructive surgery segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate of 4. 8% during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the breast implants market are National Healthcare Safety Network, Hospital Infection Society-India National Health Service, Care Quality Commission, Food and Drug Administration, Public Health England, Health Protection Agency, and among others. Some of the key players included in the report for the global breast implants market include Allergan plc., Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., PolytechHealth & Aesthetics GmbH, Ideal Implant Incorporated, Silimed, Group Sebbib SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd, HANSBIOMED CO. LTD, and among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Breast Implants Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Breast Implants Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Breast Implants Market - By Product

4.2.2 Global Breast Implants Market - By Application

4.2.3 Global Breast Implants Market - By Surface Type

4.2.4 Global Breast Implants Market - By Geography

4.3 Pest Analysis

4.3.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.3.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis



5. Breast Implants Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

5.1.2 New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

5.1.3 Growing Number of Cosmetic and Breast Augmentation Procedures

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Post-Surgical Complications

5.2.2 High Cost of Breast Implants and Breast Implant Surgery

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Breast Implants Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Breast Implants Market - Global Market Overview

6.2 Breast Implants Market - Global Market And Forecasts To 2027

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Performance Of Key Players

6.4.1 Allergan plc.

6.4.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC

6.4.3 Sientra Inc.

6.5 Expert Opinions



7. Breast Implants Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027- Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Breast Implants Market, By Product , 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Silicone Implants

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Silicone Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Saline Implants Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Saline Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Breast Implants Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027 - Application s

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Breast Implants Market, By Application , 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Cosmetic Surgery Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Reconstructive Surgery Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Reconstructive Surgery Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Breast Implants Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027 - Surface Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Breast Implants Market, By Surface Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Smooth Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Smooth Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Textured Market

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Textured Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Breast Implants Market Forecasts And Analysis To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Breast Implants Market

10.2 Europe Breast Implants Market

10.3 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa Breast Implants Market

10.5 South And Central America Breast Implants Market



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Breast Implants Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Breast Implants Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies In The Breast Implants Market, 2016-2019

12.3 Organic Growth Strategies

12.3.1 Overview

12.1 Inorganic Developments

12.1.1 Overview



13. Breast Implants Market -Key Company Profiles

13.1 Allergan Plc

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Financial Overview

13.1.4 Product Portfolio

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Mentor Worldwide Llc

13.3 Sientra Inc.

13.4 Gc Aesthetics Plc

13.5 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Gmbh

13.6 Hansbiomed Co. Ltd

13.7 Ideal Implant Incorporated

13.8 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

13.9 Establishment Labs S.A.

13.10 Groupe Sebbin Sas



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary Of Terms

14.3 Methodology

14.4 Coverage

14.5 Secondary Research

14.6 Primary Research

