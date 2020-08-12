Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $143.8 billion in 2019 to $144.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $176.6 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market section of the report gives context. It compares the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market with other segments of the repair and maintenance market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance indicators comparison.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market. Africa was the smallest region in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market.



Companies involved in the repair and maintenance of electronic equipment are using artificial intelligence (AI)-predictive analysis for increasing the quality of their services. This analysis with the use of IoT technology sensors enable the service providers to identify the critical part which has the possibility to fail and understand the current status of the components. Companies like Neuron Soundware and KONUX use AI-predictive maintenance to identify anomalies and improve the detection and identification of potential breakdown causes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies



8. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics

11.1. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



13. Western Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



14. Eastern Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



15. North America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



16. South America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



17. Middle East Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



18. Africa Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



19. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Apple Inc

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. Qualcomm Inc

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. Wireless Communications

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Verizon Wireless

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market



21. Market Background: Repair and Maintenance Market

21.1. Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics

21.2. Repair and Maintenance Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



