Dublin, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $143.8 billion in 2019 to $144.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $176.6 billion in 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market, and compares it with other markets.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market. Africa was the smallest region in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market.
Companies involved in the repair and maintenance of electronic equipment are using artificial intelligence (AI)-predictive analysis for increasing the quality of their services. This analysis with the use of IoT technology sensors enable the service providers to identify the critical part which has the possibility to fail and understand the current status of the components. Companies like Neuron Soundware and KONUX use AI-predictive maintenance to identify anomalies and improve the detection and identification of potential breakdown causes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies
8. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics
11.1. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
13. Western Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
14. Eastern Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
15. North America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
16. South America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
17. Middle East Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
18. Africa Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
19. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Apple Inc
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. Qualcomm Inc
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Wireless Communications
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Verizon Wireless
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
21. Market Background: Repair and Maintenance Market
21.1. Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics
21.2. Repair and Maintenance Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
