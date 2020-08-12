New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950936/?utm_source=GNW



APAC two-wheeler market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate of around 9% during 2021-2025 to reach $ 67 billion by 2025, owing to rising demand for economical personal transportation across the region.Moreover, a tremendous rise in the per capita income of people in the APAC region over past few years has led to increasing consumer spending, which is driving demand for economical, safe and personal means of transportation.



Moreover, increase in number of female riders, growing road infrastructure and rising popularity of bank financing will be the key factors responsible for the growth of two-wheelers market in APAC during the forecast period.

APAC two wheeler market is classified based on vehicle type, by engine capacity, and by country.Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into scooters/mopeds and motorcycles.



Although Scooters/Mopeds attract a majority of people in the APAC region due to their automatic transmission and comfortable rides, it is Motorcycles that are expected witness faster growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. In terms of engine capacity, the market is categorized into four groups i.e. engines that are less than 125cc, engines with displacement between 126cc and 250cc, engines with displacement between 251cc and 500cc, and engines with displacement above 500cc. Despite some country markets in APAC limited to low engine capacity scooters, heavy engine capacity scooters and motorcycles (above 500cc) have started receiving customer attention over the past five years due to their higher reliability, safety and performance, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

Among all the countries in the region, India, China and Indonesia are the largest market, which cumulatively accounted for more than 75% of the market share in the region’s two-wheeler market. These three countries are expected to continue their market dominance due to their large population and increasing consumer spending on two-wheelers.



The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of two-wheeler manufacturers in APAC.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all two-wheeler manufacturers across APAC.

The analyst calculated the market size of APAC two-wheeler market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



- Two-wheeler manufacturers, suppliers/ dealers and other stakeholders

- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

- Organizations, forums and alliances related to APAC two-wheeler market

- Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as two-wheeler manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, APAC two-wheeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

- Market, by Vehicle Type:

- Scooter/ Moped

- Motorcycle

- Market, By Engine Capacity:

- 0-125cc

- 126-250cc

- 251-500cc

- Above 500cc

- Market, By Country:

- India

- China

- Indonesia

- Vietnam

- Pakistan

- Philippines

- Thailand

- Taiwan

- Bangladesh

- Malaysia

- Japan

- Rest of the APAC



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in APAC two-wheeler market.



