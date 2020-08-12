New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber security service provider Lodestone Security, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beazley, has appointed Frank Luzsicza as CEO.

Frank will lead Lodestone’s cyber security and breach response teams in helping clients in North America to build their resilience and manage an incident should one occur.

He brings over two decades of experience in cyber security, technology and risk management to Lodestone Security and joins from TÜV Rheinland Group where he was executive vice president and a member of the group executive council. Frank was responsible for the firm’s end-to-end global cyber security and digital services business. Before TÜV Rheinland Group, Frank held leadership positions at IBM Security and was an active board member supporting the cyber security start-up community.

Lodestone Security was established in 2017 by Beazley, a specialist insurer and pioneer in cyber and breach response insurance. Beazley recognized an increasing need for pre-breach and cyber security services for small and mid-sized firms, which are targeted as frequently as major corporations, but lack access to the internal expertise and resources that large businesses can draw upon.

“Businesses today are and will remain acutely vulnerable to cyber-attacks,” said Mike Donovan, board director at Lodestone Security. “We are thrilled to have Frank join as CEO of Lodestone. His vast technical experience, insight into cyber security and demonstrable leadership will increase Lodestone Security’s position as a market-leading cyber security firm.”

Frank Luzsicza said: “I am excited to join such a strong team of cyber security experts at Lodestone Security. I look forward to engaging with our clients on their journey to improve resilience to cyber-attacks.”

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and in 2019 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,003.9m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Lodestone Security is an IT security services provider serving customers in North America by empowering them with the expertise, technology, and resources necessary to protect their organizations from cyber threats. Lodestone’s foundation is built on incident response and crisis management with a long history of managing and mitigating cybersecurity breaches.

Lodestone’s team is comprised of investigative talent from Fortune 500 companies, the US Military, and the US Intelligence Community. They have broad industry knowledge with direct experience in financial services, healthcare, retail, higher education, hospitality, manufacturing, and government organizations. Lodestone’s team is skilled to address clients’ business and technical needs, assess security vulnerabilities, develop sound cyber risk strategies, and expertly and swiftly respond to incidents.

For more information please go to: www.lodestonesecurity.com

[Ref: PR_0608_01]

Attachment

Mairi MacDonald Beazley Group +44 (0)207 674 7164 Mairi.MacDonald@beazley.com Deborah Kostroun KetchumZito Financial 201–403–8185 deborah.kostroun@ketchumzito.com