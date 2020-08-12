NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare, the leading clean clinical skincare brand powered by probiotics and superfoods, today announced a unique brand partnership with Olympic gold medalist, author, mom and entrepreneur, Shawn Johnson East.



Originally a member of TULA’s influencer program, Shawn is taking her belief in the brand one step further by opting for equity in the Company in lieu of a more traditional influencer agreement. After co-collaborating for over a year on the perfect product to celebrate fall’s most anticipated trend, the partnership will see the launch of TULA’s newest iteration of its ‘So Polished’ collection - “So Pumpkin.” inspired by Shawn’s own fall family traditions. The new scrub is inspired by Shawn’s mother’s famous pumpkin bread recipe, which sparked a viral phenomenon of bakers hoping to replicate the fall favorite.

As a consistent top revenue driver, Shawn has continually introduced her fanbase to TULA’s products. Her refreshing candor when it comes to sharing lessons she’s learned as a competitive athlete, as well as personal life experiences, align closely to the brand values championed by TULA, making her a natural fit to work with the TULA team in a more meaningful way.

“We are excited to take our partnership with Shawn to another level with an equity stake in TULA. A consistent top revenue driver, Shawn has had an impactful role in our influencer program to date, and this new partnership will continue to leverage her unique experiences and expertise. Shawn embodies everything we stand for at TULA - inspiring confidence and positivity from the inside out - and we love that she has built her community in such a refreshing, authentic, and relatable way,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare.

“Over the past few years, we have seen increasing consumer demand for seasonal “pumpkin spice” inspired products across categories, and we see an opportunity to translate that into the skincare space. So Pumpkin is an opportunity for us to not only capitalize on our existing consumer demand for this intensely popular seasonal trend, but also as a way to honor Shawn’s entrepreneurial spirit and her own fall family traditions.”

With 40% of TULA’s customers using an exfoliator or scrub in their skincare routine, this limited-edition So Pumpkin Exfoliating Sugar Scrub was inspired by TULA’s successful So Polished Sugar Scrub, to meet demand for a gentle, clean yet effective option for all skin types. The new seasonal scrub combines ingredients like sugar, pumpkin extract and superfood enzymes to polish skin and melt away excess oil buildup and debris while also targeting uneven texture and tone, leaving behind a refreshed look and a comforting, warm pumpkin spice scent.

“I’ve always loved TULA’s products and have been a supporter of the brand for many years, which is why I’m so excited for the launch of So Pumpkin. It reminds me of my mama’s pumpkin bread recipe, and is perfect for swinging into the fall spirit. As a busy mom, it’s also the ideal self-care staple for when I can find a moment to unwind and relax,” says Shawn Johnson East. “As an entrepreneur, I’m proud to have an equity stake in a brand whose values really resonate with me as someone who’s had to learn to become confident and positive when it comes to myself and my body. With TULA, I wholeheartedly believe in what the brand represents, and am excited to continue helping to amplify that message.”

The limited-edition iteration of TULA’s ‘So Polished’ collection, So Pumpkin, inspired by Shawn Johnson East, will be launching nationwide on Tula.com and in Ulta Beauty on August 19th 2020.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d027789a-0355-46ca-baed-673381ce51f6

