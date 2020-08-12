Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures announced today that Big M Entertainment has completed the majority of principal photography for its feature film CAPTURED and remains on schedule to deliver the completed film before the end of calendar year 2020. The company also made a second surprise announcement that it has initiated development on a previously unreported feature film, THE VACATION, that it expects to be completed and ready for distribution in the first half of 2021. THE VACATION has been added to an already ambitious production schedule for 2020-21 that includes finalizing distribution plans for CAPTURED and its documentary TREES, several previously announced feature films and two previously announced TV series, one scripted and the other unscripted.



Big M Entertainment CEO Marvin Williams commented, "We are very fortunate to have a terrific slate of film and TV projects in various stages of production. Our latest addition, THE VACATION was actually a bit of a surprise and the result of a twist of fate. First we were recently able to add several highly effective executives to our management and production teams, and then, when our filming schedule of CAPTURED was slowed slightly due to the coronavirus restrictions, the skeleton concept we had been considering for a related film blossomed into a fully formed project and within a few weeks that film, THE VACATION, was greenlighted. We are now working on the final pickups for CAPTURED, which we expect to finish within the next week or two, which we are able to do in a much shorter time frame than the several months that large studios typically need, and since we're working post-production in tandem, we've been able to stay on schedule for CAPTURED and simultaneously assign some of our resources to THE VACATION as well."

Although THE VACATION will likely be perceived in its final form as a "sister film" to CAPTURED, it is actually a stand-alone story in its own right. THE VACATION is a dramatic and exciting "ripped-from-the-headlines" nail-biter inspired by actual events in which a couple on vacation crosses paths with a group of identity thieves / serial killers and find themselves in a fight for their lives. THE VACATION has already attracted the attention of investment groups who have verbally committed to financing the film, and pending completion of the deal, pre-production could begin as early as Sept/Oct 2020 with a projected delivery by Feb/Mar 2021.

Big M Entertainment's current slate of projects scheduled for completion in 2020-21 include two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (seeking distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); five feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted); and two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production). When asked if additional projects may be added to this already crowded list, Mr. Williams smiled and replied, "No Comment."

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg, http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

Daniel Gallardo Wagner

949-587-5155

info@hqgeinc.com