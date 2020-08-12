Steady Interest Confirms Growing Consumer Demand

to Resume Tennis

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc . (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, today announced it exceeded order forecasts seeing steady order momentum in Japan, Scandinavia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Specifically: in the UK, Slinger Bag has sold out its availability several times since launching in late May and the distributor now restocks monthly; in Japan, initial inventory was exhausted in one day with 75% of the second shipment now also already purchased; Switzerland has experienced 50% sell-thru rates even before the product has arrived in the market and in Scandinavia, sales of initial inventories were almost sold thru in their entirety prior to the summer vacation break.

“It’s clear we are hitting a chord with tennis enthusiasts around the globe that are anxious to get back to Tennis, to their Sport,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “As professional tennis recommences in Europe and in the United States, Slinger Bag empowers Tennis consumers to get out on court anytime, anywhere regardless of whether they have a partner or not. As the tennis community adapts to the new normal, we are in a position to not only strengthen the sport, but also, to reinvent Tennis playing a role in increasing participation in general and the number of play occasions specifically.”

Slinger Bag can be set up to launch balls within minutes and provides consumers the ability to control both the launch frequency and the launch speed. Slinger Bag can be used literally anywhere - local parks; in a driveway or back yard; on neighborhood courts or at a local tennis club, indoor or outdoor and on any playing surface. Slinger Bag is wheeled like a carry-on luggage bag and is easily transported in the trunk of a sedan or saloon car. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and all other tennis gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle.

“With Japan being the second largest global tennis market, Slinger Bag is an innovative solution to drive tennis consumer engagement, “ said Nori Soma, Senior Product Manager Slinger Bag at Globeride, Inc. “With Tennis being such a popular sport in Japan especially now as there are more successful Japanese players on the international tennis tours, we could not think of a better product and brand partner than Slinger Bag to drive success in the marketplace and to make tennis more accessible for all. We look forward to building Slinger Bag into a leading tennis brand in Japan and to many years of successful partnership, and to continuing a strong partnership as Slinger Bag’s exclusive Japanese distributor.”

The company continues to expand its global distributor network and to work with recognized tennis players, including the Bryan Brothers and world-renowned coach Nick Bollettieri, to generate brand awareness around Slinger Bag’s game changing product.

“Our steady daily orders for Slinger Bag in the UK are a clear indication that Slinger is resonating with consumers,” said Mark Jarvis, Director of Framework Sports & Marketing, Ltd. “Despite the fact that Wimbledon, the world’s largest tennis event was cancelled this year the excitement for the sport continues to grow in this market. Slinger Bag enables all tennis devotees to engage in their passion despite the challenges of today’s sports world. Slinger Bag is definitely providing consumers with a clear point of difference, convenience and regular, safe access to the game they love.”

For more information or to order a Slinger Bag: visit www.slingerbag.com

For Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com, at CGPR, 908-528-3826

For U.K. and Europe contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com , at BrandNation, +44(0)207 940 7294

Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law, Contact Shira@kalfalaw.com

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with approximately $1 Million in orders of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.