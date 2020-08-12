Atlanta, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T Stamp Inc. trading as Trust Stamp, an AI-powered authentication company dual headquartered in Atlanta (US) and Cheltenham (UK), ranks No. 771 on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Trust Stamp technology facilitates secure, interoperable identity proofing that protects organizations and individuals from identity fraud and data loss while expanding access to participate in the global economy and society. With 615.07% growth in the last three years, the company has welcomed over 50 team members in five offices around the world, expanded existing partnerships while entering new verticals, developed a strong portfolio of proprietary AI solutions and established a powerful market fit in the identity industry.

Published by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. Qualifying companies must earn a minimum of $2 million in revenue in the most recent calendar year, with former honorees including Microsoft, LinkedIn, Intuit, Under Armour and Patagonia.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 alongside so many incredible companies,” said Trust Stamp Co-Founder and President, Andrew Gowasack. “Our continued innovation, along with our experienced team and long-standing partners, has provided Trust Stamp with the platform to achieve consistent growth, even as many industries face uncertainty.”

While the company emerged as an innovator in the Fintech space and has grown to serve some of the world’s largest financial institutions, including Synchrony Financial and Mastercard International, the need for secure identity solutions that establish trust while protecting privacy and preventing fraud reaches across industries. Today, Trust Stamp solutions are used for humanitarian services, international government initiatives, KYC/AML compliance, and customer onboarding and account access in multiple verticals, including banking, Fintech, real estate, and government. The company’s multi-faceted growth is a testament to its ability to rapidly innovate to address evolving needs and deliver impactful solutions built on its proven core technology.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Trust Stamp plans to accelerate this growth throughout 2020 as they prepare to seek a direct listing on the Euronext Growth Market operated by Euronext Dublin, having reserved the AIID ticker symbol (AI for ID). In the first half of 2020, the company conducted a $10mm Series A round of funding, opened a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Republic of Malta with $1.13mm of approved funding to serve as an R&D innovation hub and launched a Public Benefit Corporation subsidiary in The Hague, alongside other achievements and recognitions.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp applies advanced cryptographic techniques, deep neural networks and proprietary AI powered tools to biometric and other identity data to create a non-PII hash (EgHash™) that is unique to the subject and cannot be reverse engineered. The EgHash can be matched, deduplicated and verified as a tokenized identity via zero-knowledge-proofs. Trust Stamp is currently participating in the LORCA Cyber Accelerator, OnRamp Insurance Accelerator and FIS Fintech Accelerator and is a graduate of multiple global programs including QCFintech, 630 Cybersecurity, Plug and Play (Silicon Valley and UAE), NAR REach, Mastercard Startpath, the Georgia Advanced Technology Development Center, the UK’s GCHQ/NCSC incubator and the Netherlands based Blue Tulip Awards program as a first place winner in the finance category.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

